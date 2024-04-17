Olivanie: Don’t Hate the Player Star is an Aspiring Content Creator

Making good strategy and knowing the value of a good retreat is quite a skill for those who have been a part of Netflix’s ‘Don’t Hate the Player.’ This sentiment was well showcased by Olivanie in season 1 of the show and helped her shine bright amongst others. Though she certainly did not shy away from sharing her opinion on the show, Olivanie was also someone who believed in making her own choices and knowing just which battles to pick.

Olivanie Put Her Strategic Skills to Good Use on the Show

Since the moment that she learned that the luxurious villa shining brightly in the distance had to be earned through strategy, Olivanie tried her level best to form strong connections and be open about her opinions. When the contestants were told on the very first night that they had to choose a leader, Olivaine became a firm supporter of Jordan Lecordier and convinced many of her fellow female cast members to vote for him.

During the voting, there were indeed a few people that Olivaine thought she had been able to convince. As such, when they ended up voting for someone else, she was more than open to voicing her dissatisfaction with the same. However, she also felt that this might have put her in a negative light in Anthony Jomeau’s gaze. The latter had been chosen as the leader and the one who assigned the boxes containing their future fate.

Olivaine was indeed skeptical when Anthony assigned her a box and hence chose to switch her boxes. She claimed that this was because she would know that whatever happened had happened due to her own decision. The choice was indeed a fruitful one for her as Olivaine was able to evade elimination, even though she was still a camp resident. The latter was something she was certainly not happy about, and she often voiced her dissatisfaction over lentils.

A seemingly golden opportunity was provided to Olivaine and Jordan when the latter was chosen as the leader for a camp-specific task. He was first asked to pick a companion, and he chose Olivaine. The two then embarked on a journey that led them to a wooden chest with the following task. They had to pick four of the camp residents to be nominated for the elimination duel, but one of the names should belong to either one of them. Olivaine decided not to protest at all when Jordan put his own name forward and seemingly let him make the decisions in order to not sour her own connections and void elimination. Given that Jordan was indeed eliminated later on, her strategy certainly seemed to have worked.

Where is Olivanie Now?

Thanks to her sense of humor, communication skills, and charm, Olivaine has actually been able to make quite a name for herself. The reality TV star is actually quite a popular online content creator, with her content mostly being available on platforms like Instagram and YouTube. Her Instagram following is actually more than 101K, while her YouTube channel boasts a subscriber count of over 148K.

Today, Olivaine primarily posts her content on YouTube and has certainly not limited herself to a single type of video. Whether it is competing in exciting and viral challenges or partaking in adventurous activities, she posts videos of it all on her channel, much to the happiness of her fans, who adore her work. Many find her content to be highly relatable and eagerly wait for the latest updates from her side. As such, when Olivaine shared that she was going to be on Netflix, her fans could not help but feel happy for her. She has herself expressed much excitement for the same and has also gained many new supporters thanks to her time on the show.

