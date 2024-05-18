Olivia Cox: Where is Kelli Bordeaux’s Sister Now?

When Kelli Bordeaux went missing in North Carolina in 2012, her sister Olivia Cox believed the worst-case scenario was that Kelli was hurt and unable to return to her family. The idea that any serious harm could occur to Kelli was incomprehensible to her. Over the next two years, Olivia traveled back and forth between Florida and North Carolina to keep her sister’s case alive. In NBC’s ‘Dateline’ episode titled ‘Deep in the Woods,’ Olivia speaks about the profound impact her sister’s loss has had on her and her family and how she has managed to cope with the tragedy.

Olivia Cox Became The Unofficial Spokesperson of Her Family

Olivia Cox was immensely proud of all her sister Kelli had achieved, especially her service to the country as a soldier. She remembered Kelli as a young, adorable baby, doted on by her siblings, Matt Henson and Olivia herself, and their parents, Johnna and Paul Henson. They had all witnessed Kelli’s dedication and hard work toward her goals and were thrilled to see her realize them when she joined the Army in 2011.

By 2012, Olivia knew that Kelli had separated from her husband, Mike Bordeaux, and was dating Justin Thompson, a man from their hometown of St. Cloud, Florida. In April 2012, Justin informed Olivia that Kelli was missing and that he had last spoken to her on April 14. Olivia found it highly unlikely that Kelli would abandon her responsibilities and concluded that she must have been hurt or injured and unable to make contact.

Along with her brother Matt, Olivia flew to North Carolina to work with the police to trace Kelli’s last steps and find her whereabouts before disappearing. Olivia became the family’s spokesperson for the media, and her tearful appeals and relentless search for her sister touched many hearts, prompting hundreds of people to join the search in the woods. Although it was difficult for Olivia to accept that the homicide division was involved, she understood the priority was finding answers.

For the next two years, Olivia and her brother Matt lived in St. Cloud, Florida, frequently traveling to Fayetteville, North Carolina, where Kelli had gone missing. With leads drying up, Olivia understood that maintaining regular contact with the police was crucial to keeping her sister’s case active and in the public eye. Despite putting up posters and setting up online forums, the answers remained elusive.

Olivia Cox is a Mother of Five Today

When Kelli Bordeaux’s remains were found on May 14, 2014, Olivia Cox was in Florida. She traveled to North Carolina to handle the legalities and thanked David Marshburn, who had remained persistent with the case when no one else saw hope. Speaking to the press, Olivia described the moment as “bittersweet”—it wasn’t the answer she had hoped for, but it provided the closure she and her family had been seeking.

Regarding the killer, Nicholas Holbert, Olivia Cox stated that she was not seeking any answer or apology from him because nothing he said could bring her sister back. She added, “I have a lot of mixed emotions. My family’s essentially the same way. It’s very senseless, without a reason, to take someone so pure and awesome from us.”

On January 21, 2015, Olivia married Jonathan Jaramillo and has since changed her name to Olivia Jaramillo. Together, they are raising five children in St. Cloud, Florida, close to her brother and mother. Olivia gave birth to one of her daughters seven months after Kelli went missing and has found solace in her children’s simple, honest way of processing grief. She remains active on online forums, sharing stories about the life Kelli loved and keeping her memory alive.

Read More: Where is JB Beasley’s Family Now?