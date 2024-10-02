Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Episode 6 Recap: Blow-Up

Significant strides are made in the investigation of Sazz Pataki’s murder in this episode of Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building.’ Charles, Mabel, and Oliver turn their suspicion towards the Brothers Sisters, and as they try to coax a confession out of the directing duo, they stumble upon some startling discoveries that change the course of the investigation. More than that, the trio also realizes how close to danger they have been so far and are forced to take a step that leads them into even more uncertain waters. SPOILERS AHEAD

A Film by the Brothers Sisters

Adopting the format of a found footage movie, the sixth episode of this season presents the investigation from a new lens. The previous episode ended with a shot ringing in the middle of a photo shot. This episode begins with the discovery that the short was targeted at Oliver, but he didn’t get hit. It was his double, Glenn Stubbins, who took it, but the metal plate, from a previous stunt injury, led the bullet to bounce off, leading it to hit Zach Galifianakis, though not fatally. At the same time, the trio notices that one of the Brothers sisters is missing, consolidating their suspicions even more. So, they decide to find a way to make the duo confess.

Aiding them in their investigation, the writer, Marshall, tells Mabel about a short film the sisters made when they were still in film school. Called ‘The Desecration of Alice,’ the film’s weird and violent vibe is supposed to serve as a testament to the sisters’ penchant for gore and blood. There are several things that the Brothers sisters’ film tells them. The first is that Vince Fish knows the director duo, and he acted in their film. He reveals that he and the sisters were in the same film school, and their teacher, shockingly, was Dudenoff himself.

Even Rudy, aka the Christmas guy, was his student at one point, but he asserts that it was at a very different point. He also states that the duo is very weird and has a love for macabre. They are ready to do whatever it takes to get the right shot, even if it means filming a dead bird. The question now is whether they would kill for a movie, and more importantly, how does killing Charles or Oliver serve their purpose?

Who is the Second Victim? Is Dudenoff Dead?

While the trio tries to figure out how to get the sisters to confess on camera, they are also visited by Detective Williams. She reveals that Dudenoff has been reported to be in New York, but he is not the only surprise return. It turns out that Jan is also back in town, but her connection to the murder is yet to be ascertained. The detective also gives Charles Sazz’s remains taken out of the incinerator, and this is where things get interesting. When Gravey knocks over the remains, it turns out that there are two sets of metal joints, which means that there is another victim. The serial number on the joints is given to the detective to figure out the identity of the second victim. Meanwhile, Charles, Mabel, and Olive, with Howard, find the Brothers Sisters to get the truth out of them.

The sisters reveal that they were in the Arconia the night Sazz died, but they were there to find Dudenoff. He wasn’t simply their teacher at film school. He had changed their lives, and they owed him everything, so much that they could even kill for him. They lost touch with him after moving to Los Angeles, but when they got the chance to make a movie in the Arconia, they used it as an excuse to find their teacher again but failed. As they continue to speak, it seems that a confession will eventually roll out of their tongues, but then, Detective Williams calls and reveals that the second remains belong to Dudenoff himself. He died several years ago and must have been killed by the same person(s) who disposed of his body in the incinerator.

Somehow, Sazz found out about it and was killed in a similar manner. This is the reason why Dudenoff hasn’t shown up so far. It also explains why his name was on Sazz’s desk. She was killed because she figured out a crime that was never supposed to come to light. This discovery raises even more questions. For instance, if Dudenoff is dead, who has been sending the ham from Portugal all these years? There is, however, no time to ponder upon this question just yet.

The Arconia is Compromised

One of the principles that the Brothers sisters follow in their form of filmmaking is to keep the camera rolling no matter what. This is what they seem to have done in the Arconia, as well as leaving hidden cameras around everywhere. Mortified at this discovery, Charles, Mabel, and Oliver make them take away all of their cameras, and it is during this process that they discover the cameras installed by someone else. It seems that the killer had installed the cameras a while back and had been keeping an eye on the trio since the beginning of their investigation. When the cameras are found out, the killer makes their presence known by sending surveillance videos from Sazz’s phone, making it clear that they are ten steps ahead of everyone. What’s scarier is that no one has any inkling about the killer’s identity, but the killer(s) knows exactly where to find each of them and how to get them within their homes. The prospect of being killed in their apartments scares the trio, and they flee the Arconia to save themselves.

Read More: Where Was Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Filmed?