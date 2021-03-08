‘One Piece’ is a long-running anime that has had a massive impact on anime culture and animation in general. It is based on a manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda and tells the story of Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who gains the power of elasticity after eating a Devil Fruit. Drawing inspiration from his idol Gol D. Roger, he begins his life as a pirate. In time, he forms his own crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, named after his signature straw hat. The show premiered on October 20, 1999, and is currently in its 20th season. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 966 Release Date

‘One Piece’ episode 966, titled ‘Roger’s Wish! A New Journey!’, is set to release on March 21, 2021. The anime is slated to skip a week (March 14) after airing episode 965 on March 7. It is produced by Toei Animation Studio, which also created other well-known anime like ‘Dorohedoro’ and ‘Dragon Ball Z.’ Tatsuya Nagamine, Kōhei Kureta, and Aya Komaki are currently affiliated with the series as directors, and Shōji Yonemura is overseeing the scriptwriting. Kohei Tanaka and Shirō Hamaguchi provided the music.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 966 English Dub Online?

Episodes of ‘One Piece’ are simulcast with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), Crunchyroll, Funimation, and One Piece Official Channel. Funimation simulcasts the English dubbed version of the episodes. One Piece’ with English dubbing is also available on Hulu and Netflix.

Crunchyroll streams the Spanish subtitled version of the anime, whereas Netflix streams the Spanish dubbed version in certain South American countries. Italian, German, Russian, and Portuguese dubbed versions are available on Crunchyroll. German and Russian variations are also available on Wakanim. Episodes belonging to the Wano Arc can be streamed on Anime-on Demand. The French dubbed version can be watched on Anime Digital Network. Japanese fans can catch the show on Netflix Japan with original audio and Japanese subtitles.

One Piece Episode 966 Spoilers

Episode 965 gives Kurozumi Orochi’s back story and how he gradually rose to prominence through deceit and manipulation. As the Kurozumi family’s scion, he was relentlessly hunted by nobles and commoners alike for his grandfather’s actions. One stormy evening, he met Kurozumi Higurashi, and his life subsequently changed. She gave him the legendary Hebi Hebi no Mi, Model: Yamata no Orochi, a Zoan-type Devil Fruit, and promised him that he would become Shogun if he listens to her advice. He stole money from Shimotsuki Yasuie before going to Oden and repeatedly asking for financial assistance.

Orochi eventually became a servant of Shogun Kozuki Sukiyaki. With Higurashi pretending to be the Shogun, Orochi ensured that a decree would be passed to make him the temporary Shogun after Kozuki’s passing. Elsewhere, Oden continues to travel with the Whitebeard Pirates and comes across Gol D. Roger and his crew. Episode 966 might focus on the fight between Roger and Whitebeard.

