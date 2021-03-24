There has been only a handful of anime shows that have as big of a cultural impact as the long-running series ‘One Piece’. The show’s massive fanbase is a testament to the anime’s exceptional characters, plot, and themes. Based on a manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, it tells the story of Monkey D. Luffy, a smart, young boy who acquires the power of elasticity after eating a Devil Fruit. It originally premiered on October 20, 1999, and currently airing its 20th season. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 967 Release Date

‘One Piece’ episode 967, titled ‘Devoting His Life! Roger’s Adventure!’, is set to release on March 28, 2021. The anime is slated to skip a week (March 14) after airing episode 965 on March 7. It is produced by Toei Animation Studio, which also created other well-known anime like ‘Dorohedoro’ and ‘Dragon Ball Z.’ Tatsuya Nagamine, Kōhei Kureta, and Aya Komaki are currently affiliated with the series as directors, and Shōji Yonemura is overseeing the scriptwriting. Kohei Tanaka and Shirō Hamaguchi provided the music.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 967 English Dub Online?

Episodes of ‘One Piece’ are simulcast with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), Crunchyroll, Funimation, and One Piece Official Channel. Funimation simulcasts the English dubbed version of the episodes. One Piece’ with English dubbing is also available on Hulu and Netflix.

Crunchyroll streams the Spanish subtitled version of the anime, whereas Netflix streams the Spanish dubbed version in certain South American countries. Italian, German, Russian, and Portuguese dubbed versions are available on Crunchyroll. German and Russian variations are also available on Wakanim. Episodes belonging to the Wano Arc can be streamed on Anime-on Demand. The French dubbed version can be watched on Anime Digital Network. Japanese fans can catch the show on Netflix Japan with original audio and Japanese su

One Piece Episode 967 Spoilers

Episode 966 begins with the fight between Roger and Newgate. Soon, both crews join in. They fight for three days through rain and mud. On the fourth day, they share food and drink and barter with each other. Roger shows Newgate and Oden a text in the Poneglyph script and asks Oden if he can read it. Oden admits that he can as the knowledge of the script have passed down in his family from father to only one son in each generation. Roger reveals that 13 years ago, he traveled to Lodestar Island, the last island that the Log Pose device can indicate. He realized that there is another island there. The only way to get to the island is to decipher four such texts, also known as red stones. Roger asks Newgate to let him borrow Oden for a year. After some consideration, Oden joins Roger’s crew.

Oden has some issues winning over his new shipmates, but he eventually succeeds by fighting alongside them and preparing his namesake dish. In episode 967, Oden might continue to travel with Roger. The crew might reach the mysterious land that the Poneglyphs indicate.

