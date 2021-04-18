One of the longest-running TV anime of all time, ‘One Piece’ revolutionized the entire industry in terms of animation, storytelling, and audience reach. It is based on the Japanese manga series of the same name by Eiichiro Oda. The story revolves around Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who becomes a legendary pirate in the course of the series. His crew, the Straw Hats Pirates, is named after his signature hat. The anime premiered on October 20, 1999, and currently airing its 20th season. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 971 Release Date

‘One Piece’ episode 971, titled ‘Raid! Oden and the Akazaya Nine!’, is set to release on April 25, 2021. It is produced by Toei Animation Studio, which also created other well-known anime like ‘Dorohedoro’ and ‘Dragon Ball Z.’ Tatsuya Nagamine, Kōhei Kureta, and Aya Komaki are currently affiliated with the series as directors, and Shōji Yonemura is overseeing the scriptwriting. Kohei Tanaka and Shirō Hamaguchi provided the music.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 971 English Dub Online?

Episodes of ‘One Piece’ are simulcast with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), Crunchyroll, Funimation, and One Piece Official Channel. Funimation simulcasts the English dubbed version of the episodes. One Piece’ with English dubbing is also available on Hulu and Netflix.

Crunchyroll streams the Spanish subtitled version of the anime, whereas Netflix streams the Spanish dubbed version in certain South American countries. Italian, German, Russian, and Portuguese dubbed versions are available on Crunchyroll. German and Russian variations are also available on Wakanim. Episodes belonging to the Wano Arc can be streamed on Anime-on Demand. The French dubbed version can be watched on Anime Digital Network. Japanese fans can catch the show on Netflix Japan with original audio and Japanese subtitles.

One Piece Episode 971 Spoilers

In episode 970, upon returning to Wano Country, Oden learns everything that has transpired there in his absence. He instructs the Nine Red Scabbards to protect his wife, children, and Kuri itself before heading towards Shogun Kurozumi Orochi’s castle. On his path, he cuts down many soldiers and Samurai. But when he reaches Orochi, he discovers that he is protected by Kurozumi Semimaru, a biwa playing priest who consumed Bari Bari no Mi and gained the ability to manifest barriers.

As the news of Oden’s return starts to spread, people hope that he will free the country from Orochi’s cruel rule. Instead, Oden strips down to his etchu fundoshi and begins to act like a fool in the streets of the city. Even after returning to Kuri, he continues to humiliate himself. A year passes by, and he receives the news of Roger’s execution. Before his death, Roger announced that anyone who can find his treasure, the eponymous One Piece, can keep it, ushering in the golden age of piracy. In episode 971, Oden might finally declare war on Orochi and encounter Kaido, the leader of the Beast Pirates.

