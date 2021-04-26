Based on the manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, ‘One Piece’ is a long-running TV anime about pirates, samurais, and adventures. It revolves around Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who gains the power of elasticity when he consumes a Devil Fruit. Inspired by the legendary pirate Gol D. Roger, the search for whose treasure ushered in the golden age of piracy, Luffy becomes a pirate and eventually forms his own crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, which he names after his signature straw hat. The show premiered on October 20, 1999, and has since become one of the most popular and influential anime of all time. Here is what we know about the upcoming episode of ‘One Piece.’

One Piece Episode 972 Release Date

‘One Piece’ episode 972, titled ‘The End of the Battle! Oden vs. Kaido!’, is set to release on May 2, 2021. It is produced by Toei Animation Studio, which also created other well-known anime like ‘Dorohedoro’ and ‘Dragon Ball Z.’ Tatsuya Nagamine, Kōhei Kureta, and Aya Komaki are currently affiliated with the series as directors, and Shōji Yonemura is overseeing the scriptwriting. Kohei Tanaka and Shirō Hamaguchi provided the music.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 972 English Dub Online?

Episodes of ‘One Piece’ are simulcast with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), Crunchyroll, Funimation, and One Piece Official Channel. Funimation simulcasts the English dubbed version of the episodes. One Piece’ with English dubbing is also available on Hulu and Netflix.

Crunchyroll streams the Spanish subtitled version of the anime, whereas Netflix streams the Spanish dubbed version in certain South American countries. Italian, German, Russian, and Portuguese dubbed versions are available on Crunchyroll. German and Russian variations are also available on Wakanim. Episodes belonging to the Wano Arc can be streamed on Anime-on Demand. The French dubbed version can be watched on Anime Digital Network. Japanese fans can catch the show on Netflix Japan with original audio and Japanese subtitles.

One Piece Episode 972 Spoilers

In episode 971, Gecko Pirates clash with the Animal Kingdom Pirates in the second year of Oden’s return to Wano Country. Meanwhile, Oden continues to make a fool of himself on the streets of the capital. No matter the shame and ridicule he encounters, he appears on the street every week and performs his ridiculous dance. After five years, Orochi comes to Kuri, tells Oden he will set up weapons factories there. The Shogun also informs Oden that he has imprisoned Hyogoro and given him to Kaido. And Hyogoro’s wife has been gunned down. Furthermore, he reveals that he and Kaido have no intention of leaving the country as they promised him.

Finally realizing the extent of the betrayal, Oden prepares to attack Kaido, hoping to catch him sleeping and cut off his head. At this moment, the narrator reminds the audience that this is an event of the past. Oden will fail and be executed. He urges the audience to watch closely what happens next.

Oden sends Shimotsuki Yasuie a letter asking him to protect his family. On their way to Kaido’s residence, Oden and Akazaya Nine discover that Kaido and hundreds of his soldiers are waiting for them. The episode ends as the battle begins. In episode 972, Shinobu might join Oden’s side. But Oden will still likely be defeated because of Kurozumi Higurashi’s trick. During their public execution, Oden might save all his retainers but die himself.

