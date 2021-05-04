One of the most culturally influential anime of all time, ‘One Piece’ has redefined eastern animation and storytelling rules. It is based on a manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. The story follows Monkey D. Luffy, who gains the power of elasticity after consuming a Devil Fruit. Inspired by his hero Gol D. Roger, Luffy embarks on a journey to find the eponymous treasure. In time, he builds his own pirate crew, the Straw Hat Pirates. The show premiered on October 20, 1999, and is currently in its 20th season. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 973 Release Date

‘One Piece’ episode 973, titled ‘Boiled to Death! Oden’s One-hour Struggle!’ is set to release on May 9, 2021. It is produced by Toei Animation Studio, which also created other well-known anime like ‘Dorohedoro’ and ‘Dragon Ball Z.’ Tatsuya Nagamine, Kōhei Kureta, and Aya Komaki are currently affiliated with the series as directors, and Shōji Yonemura is overseeing the scriptwriting. Kohei Tanaka and Shirō Hamaguchi provided the music.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 973 English Dub Online?

Episodes of ‘One Piece’ are simulcast with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), Crunchyroll, Funimation, and One Piece Official Channel. Funimation simulcasts the English dubbed version of the episodes. One Piece’ with English dubbing is also available on Hulu and Netflix.

Crunchyroll streams the Spanish subtitled version of the anime, whereas Netflix streams the Spanish dubbed version in certain South American countries. Italian, German, Russian, and Portuguese dubbed versions are available on Crunchyroll. German and Russian variations are also available on Wakanim. Episodes belonging to the Wano Arc can be streamed on Anime-on Demand. The French dubbed version can be watched on Anime Digital Network. Japanese fans can catch the show on Netflix Japan with original audio and Japanese subtitles.

One Piece Episode 973 Spoilers

In episode 972, the fight between Kaido’s forces and Oden and his 9 retainers continues. Shinobu arrives and joins Oden’s side, but she reveals that other retainers have switched their loyalties to Orochi. King and Queen, Kaido’s deadliest subordinates, fight Shinobu and the Akazaya Nine. Oden kills most of Kaido’s ordinary soldiers before facing the pirate himself, who is in his dragon form. Oden manages to wound Kaido and forces him to transform into his human form. However, he is distracted by Kurozumi Higurashi posing as his son, giving Kaido the opportunity to defeat the great samurai.

Oden later refuses to recognize Shinobu as one of his allies, and she is subsequently let go. It is announced that Oden and his nine men will be boiled alive. On the day of the executions, Oden proposes to Orochi and Kaido that if he or any of his retainers manages to survive in the pot for an amount of time set by the prosecutors, they will be set free. In episode 974, Kaido might accept the proposal. Oden might save all his retainers but die himself. Orochi and Kaido’s forces might attack Oden’s castle in an attempt to kill his family.

