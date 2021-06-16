There has been only a handful of anime shows that have as big of a cultural impact as the long-running series ‘One Piece.’ Its massive fanbase is a testament to its exceptional characters, plot, and themes. Developed from a manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, it tells the story of Monkey D. Luffy, a smart young boy who acquires the power of elasticity after eating a Devil Fruit. The show originally premiered on October 20, 1999, and currently airing its 20th season. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 979 Release Date

‘One Piece’ episode 979, titled ‘Good Luck?! Leader Kin’emon’s Plot!’, is set to release on June 20, 2021. It is produced by Toei Animation Studio, which also created other well-known anime like ‘Dorohedoro’ and ‘Dragon Ball Z.’ Tatsuya Nagamine, Kōhei Kureta, and Aya Komaki are currently affiliated with the series as directors, and Shōji Yonemura is overseeing the scriptwriting. Kohei Tanaka and Shirō Hamaguchi provided the music.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 979 English Dub Online?

Episodes of ‘One Piece’ are simulcast with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), Crunchyroll, Funimation, and One Piece Official Channel. Funimation simulcasts the English dubbed version of the episodes. One Piece’ with English dubbing is also available on Hulu and Netflix.

Crunchyroll streams the Spanish subtitled version of the anime, whereas Netflix streams the Spanish dubbed version in certain South American countries. Italian, German, Russian, and Portuguese dubbed versions are available on Crunchyroll. German and Russian variations are also available on Wakanim. Episodes belonging to the Wano Arc can be streamed on Anime-on Demand. The French dubbed version can be watched on Anime Digital Network. Japanese fans can catch the show on Netflix Japan with original audio and Japanese subtitles.

One Piece Episode 979 Spoilers

In episode 978, the arrival of Straw Hats, Kid Pirates, and Heart Pirates feel the Akazaya with hope. Meanwhile, Kanjuro wonders why these pirate groups are there when he has constantly sent Orochi information. The Grifters are equally baffled, especially after the bomb attack they launched on Thousand Sunny on the previous day. The Straw Hats laughingly reveal that Sunny was built from the wood of Treasure Tree Adam, and mere bombing can never do anything to it.

When Luffy and others wonder why their other allies aren’t showing up, Kin’emon takes responsibility for Kanjuro’s betrayal. The Grifters reveal that they have sunk all the ships on the port, and Orochi has ensured that bridges connecting the region are destroyed as well. And then they reveal the most troubling information of all: the Beast Pirates have allied with the Big Mom Pirates.

While competing against each other, Luffy, Law, and Kid pulverize one of the ships belonging to the Beast Pirates. Soon, Kyoshiro shows up and destroys a second Beast Pirate ship. In episode 979, Kyoshiro’s real identity will likely be revealed. Kanjuro might take Momonosuke to Onigashima to deliver Oden’s son to Orochi and report what has transpired.

