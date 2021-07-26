Based on the manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, ‘One Piece’ is a long-running TV anime about pirates, samurais, and adventures. It revolves around Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who gains the power of elasticity after eating a Devil Fruit. Inspired by the legendary Gol D. Roger, Luffy becomes a pirate and eventually forms his own crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, which he names after his signature straw hat. Their main goal is to locate the eponymous treasure that originally belonged to Roger. The show premiered on October 20, 1999, and has since become one of the most popular and influential anime of all time. Here is what we know about its upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 985 Release Date

‘One Piece’ episode 985, titled ‘Thinking of Otama! Luffy’s Furious Strike!’ is set to release on August 1, 2021. It is produced by Toei Animation Studio, which also created other well-known anime like ‘Dorohedoro’ and ‘Dragon Ball Z.’ Tatsuya Nagamine, Kōhei Kureta, and Aya Komaki are currently affiliated with the series as directors, and Shōji Yonemura is overseeing the scriptwriting. Kohei Tanaka and Shirō Hamaguchi provided the music.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 985 English Dub Online?

Episodes of ‘One Piece’ are simulcast with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), Crunchyroll, Funimation, and One Piece Official Channel. Funimation simulcasts the English dubbed version of the episodes. One Piece’ with English dubbing is also available on Hulu and Netflix.

Crunchyroll streams the Spanish subtitled version of the anime, whereas Netflix streams the Spanish dubbed version in certain South American countries. Italian, German, Russian, and Portuguese dubbed versions are available on Crunchyroll. German and Russian variations are also available on Wakanim. Episodes belonging to the Wano Arc can be streamed on Anime-on Demand. The French dubbed version can be watched on Anime Digital Network. Japanese fans can catch the show on Netflix Japan with original audio and Japanese subtitles.

One Piece Episode 985 Spoilers

In episode 984, Orochi celebrates, believing he has finally eradicated all resistance from the Kozuki clan and its retainers. He doesn’t realize that 5,000 warriors are coming for him and Kaido at that very moment. Kin’emon leads a group of warriors through the east, while Denjiro leads the southern group. The rest of the Akazaya are with Law in his submarine. As Law predicted, Eustass Kid doesn’t concern himself about the grand plan and goes straight for Kaido. Luffy goes after him to stop him, while Zoro follows to stop Luffy.

When the other members of the Straw Hats learn that Luffy and Zoro have gone inside, they become exasperated, knowing that their friends will either cause trouble or get lost. Franky brings out his machines, prompting the crew to ride them to war. After hearing Beast Pirates mocking the people of Okobore Town, Luffy begins seething with anger. In episode 985, Luffy will likely start attacking everyone around him. If Zoro learns his reasons, he will join him. Queen, who has been performing for the crowd, might recognize them and declare that if anyone captures the Straw Hats, they will be made a member of the Tobiroppo.

