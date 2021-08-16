One of the most influential and long-running anime shows of all time. ‘One Piece’ depicts the life and adventures of its hero, Monkey D. Luffy, a notorious pirate captain. Luffy grew up admiring “Red-Haired” Shanks and wants to find the titular treasure someday, which originally belonged to the legendary Pirate King Gol D. Roger. Over the course of the early part of the series, Luffy recruits several talented people for what would become the Straw Hat Pirates. The anime is based on a shounen manga series created by Eiichiro Oda. It is currently in its 20th season. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 988 Release Date

‘One Piece’ episode 988, titled ‘Reinforcements Arrive! The Commander of the Whitebeard Pirates!’, is set to release on August 22, 2021. It is produced by Toei Animation Studio, which also created other well-known anime like ‘Dorohedoro’ and ‘Dragon Ball Z.’ Tatsuya Nagamine, Kōhei Kureta, and Aya Komaki are currently affiliated with the series as directors, and Shōji Yonemura is overseeing the scriptwriting. Kohei Tanaka and Shirō Hamaguchi provided the music.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 988 English Dub Online?

Episodes of ‘One Piece’ are simulcast with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), Crunchyroll, Funimation, and One Piece Official Channel. Funimation simulcasts the English dubbed version of the episodes. One Piece’ with English dubbing is also available on Hulu and Netflix.

Crunchyroll streams the Spanish subtitled version of the anime, whereas Netflix streams the Spanish dubbed version in certain South American countries. Italian, German, Russian, and Portuguese dubbed versions are available on Crunchyroll. German and Russian variations are also available on Wakanim. Episodes belonging to the Wano Arc can be streamed on Anime-on Demand. The French dubbed version can be watched on Anime Digital Network. Japanese fans can catch the show on Netflix Japan with original audio and Japanese subtitles.

One Piece Episode 988 Spoilers

In episode 987, Despite Being hit by Kid, Apoo gets up and starts to retaliate. Queen tells the Beast Pirates that they can kill the intruders. Wanting to become a member of the Tobiroppo, Haccha attacks Kid and others, but they manage to proceed with the mission.

Meanwhile, the rest of the raiders make their way to the palace. Kin’emon realizes that the map they have is now outdated. He and his group find themselves in what is supposed to be a pleasure district. However, as Kaido’s fighters have gone to confront Luffy and the others, the pleasure district is empty. The episode ends as Who’s Who tells some of his lackeys to ignore what Luffy and his allies are doing and find Yamato.

Remembering what Queen said, Who’s Who states that he wants to kill someone in his internal monologue. In episode 988, Big Mom’s crew might attempt to enter the Land of Wano. Marco the Phoenix, who served as 1st division commander of the Whitebeard Pirates, will likely be the one to stop them.

