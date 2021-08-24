One of the longest-running TV anime of all time, ‘One Piece’ revolutionized the entire industry in terms of animation, storytelling, and audience reach. It is based on the Japanese manga series of the same name by Eiichiro Oda. The story revolves around Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who becomes a legendary pirate in the course of the series. His crew, the Straw Hats Pirates, is named after his signature hat. The anime premiered on October 20, 1999, and currently airing its 20th season. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 989 Release Date

‘One Piece’ episode 989, titled ‘The Pact Between Men! The Fierce Fighting of Brachio Tank!’, is set to release on August 29, 2021. It is produced by Toei Animation Studio, which also created other well-known anime like ‘Dorohedoro’ and ‘Dragon Ball Z.’ Tatsuya Nagamine, Kōhei Kureta, and Aya Komaki are currently affiliated with the series as directors, and Shōji Yonemura is overseeing the scriptwriting. Kohei Tanaka and Shirō Hamaguchi provided the music.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 989 English Dub Online?

Episodes of ‘One Piece’ are simulcast with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), Crunchyroll, Funimation, and One Piece Official Channel. Funimation simulcasts the English dubbed version of the episodes. One Piece’ with English dubbing is also available on Hulu and Netflix.

Crunchyroll streams the Spanish subtitled version of the anime, whereas Netflix streams the Spanish dubbed version in certain South American countries. Italian, German, Russian, and Portuguese dubbed versions are available on Crunchyroll. German and Russian variations are also available on Wakanim. Episodes belonging to the Wano Arc can be streamed on Anime-on Demand. The French dubbed version can be watched on Anime Digital Network. Japanese fans can catch the show on Netflix Japan with original audio and Japanese subtitles.

One Piece Episode 989 Spoilers

In episode 988, Zoro and Killer exasperatedly watch their respective captains compete while making their way to Kaido. After realizing that there is no woman in the entertainment district, Sanji feels great disappointment, but his comrades assure him that the women must be elsewhere, and he resolutely decides to find them. Meanwhile, the Big Moms Pirates go up the waterfall to arrive in the Wano Country to have their revenge on the Straw Hats. However, they encounter Marco the Phoenix, the former 1st division commander of the Whitebeard Pirates, who forces them to go down again.

Elsewhere, Kaido and Orochi discuss Oden and how he never told anyone about the location of Laugh Tale, the island that Roger reached. They are interrupted as Kanjuro arrives with Momonosuke. The episode ends as Zoro tries to cut out a new path for himself and Luffy, and they run into more enemies. In episode 989, Big Mom will likely come after the Straw Hats. Momonosuke might be put on display by Kaido and Orochi, but the young boy will refuse to declare that he is not a member of the Kozuki clan.

