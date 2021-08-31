Based on Eiichiro Oda’s manga series of the same name, ‘One Piece‘ is the last of the big three anime series that has still survived, making it one of the longest-running TV anime of all time. The shounen fantasy show centers upon Monkey D. Luffy, who forms his own pirate crew inspired by the legendary Gol D. Roger. The goal of the Straw Hats Pirates is to find the eponymous treasure which has eluded countless brave men for a long time. The anime first premiered on October 20, 1999, and here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 990 Release Date

‘One Piece’ episode 990, titled ‘Thunder Bagua! Here Comes Kaido’s Son!’ is slated to premiere on September 5, 2021. Toei Animation Studio has produced the fantasy adventure anime with Tatsuya Nagamine, Kōhei Kureta, and Aya Komaki, serving as the director and Shōji Yonemura leading the writing staff. The music is composed by Kohei Tanaka and Shirō Hamaguchi.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 990 English Dub Online?

‘One Piece’ is accessible for streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Animelab. You can also head to One Piece Official YouTube Channel to watch the series. Netflix (Spanish dubbed in certain South American countries) and Hulu have the English dubbed versions of the show in their catalog. Fans can also access the show on Crunchyroll (Spanish subtitles) and Anime Digital Network (French dubbed). In Scandinavian countries, the series is available for streaming on Wakanim, while Japanese fans can watch the latest episodes on Netflix Japan.

One Piece Episode 990 Spoilers

In episode 889, Chopper and Usopp accidentally come across Big Mom. As she stares at them with a blank expression, Chopper wonders why she is there. Luckily Usopp reminds his tank commander that since they are disguising themselves as the Animal Kingdom pirates, Big Mom probably believes that they are allies. So, Chopper gives a fake report to her and prepares to leave, but suddenly she recalls that he is a member of the Straw Hats Pirates. A game of cat and mouse begins as Usopp and his tank commander runs for their lives. Meanwhile, Kurozumi Orochi learns that his forces failed to intercept Akazaya’s plan due to a surprise attack, and now the rebel forces are about to reach Onigashima.

The preparation of Kozuki’s execution is hastened in the light of the new information, with the hope that it will eventually bring down the morale of his forces. However, luckily for him, Denjiro uses his acquaintance with Sasaki to trick him and uses his forces to restrain the dangerous enemy. At the same point, Ulti and Page One somehow come face to face with Luffy while Usopp and Chopper put themselves at risk to distract Big Mama. In episode 990, Luffy will easily take care of the brother-sister duo while Usopp and Chopper will make their way back to the team after tricking Big Mama.

