‘One Piece‘ is an adventure fantasy anime based on Eiichiro Oda’s manga series of the same name. The series first premiered on October 20, 1999, and is one of the longest-running anime shows of all time. It recounts the story of Monkey D. Luffy, who was motivated by the legendary Gol D. Roger, a famed pirate, to form his own crew named Straw Hats Pirates. With his friends, the protagonist aims to find the eponymous treasure and unravel the mysteries that have perplexed countless pirates for centuries. Since episode 991 of the show is about to be released, here’s everything you need to know about it.

One Piece Episode 991 Release Date

‘One Piece’ episode 991, titled ‘Enemy or Ally? Luffy and Yamato!’ is slated to premiere on September 12, 2021. The anime is produced by Toei Animation Studio, with Shōji Yonemura overseeing the scripts and Tatsuya Nagamine, Kōhei Kureta, and Aya Komaki serving as the director. The music for the series is composed by Kohei Tanaka and Shirō Hamaguchi.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 991 English Dub Online?

You can watch ‘One Piece’ on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Animelab. One Piece Official YouTube Channel and Hulu also have the series in their catalogs. In Scandinavian countries, the series is accessible on Wakanim. Japanese fans can watch the show on Netflix Japan. People can stream the French dubbed versions of the anime on Anime Digital Network.

One Piece Episode 991 Spoilers

In episode 990, while Usopp and Chopper are happy that they have somehow deceived Kinemon and others, there is the ever-present danger of running into Big mom, who appears to have ominous intentions for the duo. Meanwhile, preparations for Kozuki’s execution begin while his secrets are revealed to everyone. In his haste to get to his friends and complete the mission, Luffy ultimately runs into members of the Tobi Roppo, namely Ulti and Page One, who are from the Animal Kingdom Pirates. The protagonist is unperturbed by them and nonchalantly reveals his identity without fear of getting caught or hurt.

An epic fight between them soon breaks out that could very well be regarded as one of the most stylistically entertaining matchups of the entire series so far. However, the real fun began when all the swashbuckling fight sequences ended, and Ulti and Luffy got to their standoff. But, the brother and sister duo, who are now turned into massive beasts, slowly begin to gain the upper hand. When Luffy is cornered and has nowhere to go, he is rescued by a mysterious man wearing a demon mask. In episode 991, viewers may finally get to know who rescued Luffy. The fight may come to a conclusion with Luffy’s allies dominating their adversaries.

