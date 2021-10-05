One Piece E995: Where and When to Stream?

Based on Eiichiro Oda’s Japanese manga series of the same name, ‘One Piece‘ is an action-adventure anime that follows a young and ambitious man named Monkey D. Luffy or Straw Hat Luffy. Inspired by Shanks, his childhood idol and the captain of the Red-Haired Pirate Crew, the protagonist embarks on a perilous journey to become the King of the Pirates by procuring the elusive titular treasure.

In order to achieve his goals, Luffy forms his own crew called Straw Hats Pirates, which is eventually joined by an eccentric team of strong warriors. The anime first premiered on October 20, 1999, and in the last two decades, it has managed to become one of the longest-running anime shows of all time. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 995 Release Date

‘One Piece’ episode 995 titled ‘Raid! Inheriting Oden’s Will’ is all set to release on October 10, 2021. The series is animated by Toei Animation Studio, with Shōji Yonemura overseeing the scripts and Tatsuya Nagamine, Kōhei Kureta, and Aya Komaki serving as the directors. Kohei Tanaka and Shirō Hamaguchi have collaborated to compose the series music.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 995 English Dub Online?

In several Western countries, ‘One Piece’ is accessible for streaming on Funimation. People with a subscription can head here to watch the show. The latest episodes are also available on Crunchyroll. In New Zealand and Australia, fans can watch the series on Animelab, while in Scandinavian countries, the best bet will be Wakanim. Apart from the aforementioned platforms, the anime is also accessible on One Piece’s Official YouTube Channel, Netflix Japan, and Anime Digital Network.

One Piece Episode 995 Spoilers

In episode 994, Big Mama confesses that she has joined hands with Kaido for one purpose only, and now they are going to accomplish it by procuring the elusive treasure. With the presence of Ancient Weapons, Kaido plans to push the world into darkness and wage a devastating war that will strike fear into the hearts of his adversaries. When the villains open up about his plan to force people of the Flower Capital to work more, it infuriates Kurozumi Orochi. But as soon as he shows his distaste for the plan, Kaido beheads him without a thought.

Yamato and Luffy watch everything unfold hidden in the roof. Meanwhile, an epic battle between Kikunojo and Kanjuro begins. While the former gives the first blow, Kanjuro is surprisingly confident and claims that he knows all her sword styles. But to his surprise, Kikunojo turns out to be too dextrous with her blade and manages to corner the villain, who begins to plead for his life. Despite being aware of her mission, Kikunojo struggles to kill him. Once she realizes that he is trying to fool her, she does not hold back and takes his life.

In episode 995, Luffy and Yamato, having learned about the horrible plans of Kaido and his allies, will try to accomplish their mission as soon as possible. With Momosuke’s life hanging in the balance, unfortunately, the pirate doesn’t have much time.

