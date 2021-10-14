One Piece E996: Where and When to Stream?

Based on Eiichiro Oda’s Japanese manga series of the same name, ‘One Piece‘ recounts the epic story of an ambitious man named Monkey D. Luffy. From a young age, he has been inspired by his childhood hero Shanks to follow his heart and fearlessly embark on the next adventure. With the hope of someday getting his hands on the elusive titular treasure, he decides to forge his own path and surpass all his predecessors to become the King of the Pirates.

After premiering for the first time on October 20, 1999, the action-adventure series is now one of the longest-running anime shows of all time. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 996 Release Date

‘One Piece’ episode 996 titled ‘Onigashima in Tumult! Luffy’s All-Out War Begins!’ is all set to premiere on October 24, 2021. Toei Animations has developed the series with Shōji Yonemura leading the writing staff and Tatsuya Nagamine, Kōhei Kureta, and Aya Komaki serving as the directors. The music for the anime is composed by Kohei Tanaka and Shirō Hamaguchi.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 996 English Dub Online?

Fans in the West can watch the latest episodes of the adventure anime on Crunchyroll and Funimation. If you are from Scandinavia, then you can access the show on Wakanim while people in Australia and New Zealand can stream the show on Animelab. ‘One Piece’ is also accessible on One Piece’s Official YouTube Channel, Anime Digital Network, and Netflix Japan.

One Piece Episode 996 Spoilers

In episode 995, Momonosuke, who faces inevitable death, begins to have flashbacks of days of his life he spent with his family. The memories appear to have an enlightening effect on him, and he decides to follow his father’s advice to be brave and kind in life. He combines all the courage he has and confesses that the next Shogun and also Kozuki Oden’s son.

Despite the fear of death hanging over his head, Momonosuke finally finds the courage to just be honest even if one has to pay a hefty price for it. While all this drama unfolds, Yamato and Luffy are intently listening to everything hidden in plain sight. While the tension inside the castle increases with each passing moment, an epic battle is being fought outside Onigashima. Prospero and Marco try to get the better of one another but soon decide to find a peaceful resolution to their conflict as they have similar goals.

Meanwhile, Luffy visits Yamato’s house with her, where she is about to free herself from her handcuffs when a huge explosion draws everyone’s attention. In episode 996, Akazya will use the opportunity to fight Kaido while everyone else prepares to defend themselves from an unknown enemy. When Sasaki is about to fight Yamato, he is shocked to see her unexpected transformation.

