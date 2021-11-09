One Piece E999: Where and When to Stream?

Regarded as one of the greatest series ever made by a significant number of anime fans, ‘One Piece‘ is an action-adventure show that recounts a long tale of purpose, greed, and companionship. It follows an ambitious and motivated young man named Monkey D. Luffy who embarks on the perilous journey to find the elusive titular treasure that can potentially change the world in unthinkable ways. He forms a crew called Straw Hats Pirates and enlists a group of eccentric companions who share his passion and goal.

The series first premiered on October 20, 1999, and after more than two decades, it is one of the longest-running anime of all time. ‘One Piece’ is now in its 20th season, and with the latest episode about to release, fans can’t be any more excited for the show. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

One Piece Episode 999 Release Date

‘One Piece’ episode 999 titled ‘I’ll Protect You! Yamato Meets Momonosuke!’ is slated to premiere on November 14, 2021. The action-adventure anime is developed by Toei Animation Studio with Shōji Yonemura leading the writing staff and Tatsuya Nagamine, Kōhei Kureta, and Aya Komaki serving as the directors. Kohei Tanaka and Shirō Hamaguchi have collaborated to compose the music of the show.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 999 English Dub Online?

The latest episodes of ‘One Piece’ are available for streaming on Funimation. You can also find the show on Crunchyroll and VRV. Fans from Scandinavian countries and some places in Oceania can stream the anime on Wakanim and Animelab, respectively. Netflix Japan, One Piece’s Official YouTube Channel, and Anime Digital Network also have it in their catalogs.

One Piece Episode 999 Spoilers

In episode 998, Momonosuke, who is stuck in the brutal battle between the two sides with his life on the line, finally sees some hope for freedom when Shinobu comes very close to rescuing him from the clutches of King. But just a split-second late reaction costs him a great chance to free his friend. However, when King is going to kill Momonosuke, Sanji, who has been lying in wait for the right opportunity, manages to save the patriarch of the Kozuki Family and tosses him to Shinobu. But he fails to protect himself from the wrath of the King who throws him away.

Meanwhile, Luffy gives Yamato the responsibility to look after Momonosuke while he takes on Big Mom. Unfortunately, she proves to be too powerful and, with just one blow, nearly kills Sasak. She then prepares for another attack with Zeus when Franky and Brook interfere and spoil their plans. The duo slice Zeus in half, and then Franky runs over Big Mom with his car. In episode 999, Big Mom will be surrounded by enemies with Luffy, Franky, and Brook trying to stop her for good. Meanwhile, the King won’t let Yamato and others get away with Momonosuke so easily.

