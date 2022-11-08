Orlando Euell Murder: Where Is Keaira Walker Now?

The city of Milwaukee in Wisconsin witnessed a terrifying homicide when Orlando Euell was found murdered near 25th and Pierce. Although Orlando was murdered in broad daylight, the case seemed extremely puzzling until footage from a CCTV camera gave authorities the breakthrough they needed. Investigation Discovery’s ‘The Murder Tapes: I Did Something Real Bad’ chronicles the gruesome slaying and follows the ensuing police investigation that managed to bring the perpetrator to justice. Let’s dive into the details surrounding this case and find out where Orlando’s killer is at present, shall we?

How Did Orlando Euell Die?

Orlando Euell was 44 years old at the time of his death and resided in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Although he mostly kept to himself and was a private individual, people who knew him mentioned that Orlando would often step out of his way to help others. His acquaintances praised his generosity and stated that Orlando was pretty popular among his small group of friends. Besides, the victim was known to be quite friendly and had no known enemies, making his sudden and gruesome murder even more shocking.

A 911 call on May 8, 2019, informed the police about a possible homicide near 25th and Pierce in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and first responders arrived to find Orlando Euell lying in a pool of blood on the ground. He was immediately declared dead, and an initial medical investigation indicated that he was shot at close range in the neck. Although the crime scene did not provide a lot of leads, the nature of the bullet wound made it seem like Orlando was trying to escape when the attacker shot him from the back. Later, an autopsy determined that the victim’s death was caused by a single gunshot wound in the neck.

Who Killed Orlando Euell?

The initial investigation into Orlando’s murder was quite challenging as the police did not have a lot of leads to work on. Besides, while Orlando’s friends had no idea who would want to harm the 44-year-old, the police were unable to find a witness even after thoroughly canvassing the area around the crime scene. Moreover, since Orlando had no known enemies, it was tough to come up with a suspect list, and the case witnessed very little progress in the initial days.

However, while investigating the area where Orlando’s body was found, the police discovered that they could trace the victim’s last known whereabouts through a few local CCTV cameras. Hence, officers poured through hours of footage, hoping to piece together the last few minutes of Orlando’s life, and discovered that he was being driven around in a Pontiac G6. Authorities then used CCTV footage to trace the car and learned that it had picked Orlando up from a gas station at South 27th and National Avenue in Milwaukee.

From there, it did not take long for the officers to realize that one of the car’s occupants was responsible for murdering Orlando and dumping his body near 25th and Pierce. When law enforcement officers traced the car to its owner, they found out that it belonged to 22-year-old Keaira Walker. The show mentioned that Keaira was known to be a small-time drug dealer, but before the police could question her, a witness came forward and claimed that she was in the backseat of the Pontiac G6 throughout the whole ordeal.

The witness, who was introduced ad Keaira’s friend, alleged that Orlando approached their car on May 8, 2019, and told Keaira that he would be getting $200 later in the day, with which he wanted to buy some drugs. He even left his wallet behind with Keaira while he went to fetch the money and was later picked up from the gas station. However, once Orlando got the money, he wanted to spend only $40 on drugs instead of the entire $200, which angered Keaira. Thus, the two got into a verbal altercation before Keaira threatened the victim with a gun.

Orlando insisted he would not be using the whole of his money on drugs and even tried to get out of the car, but in the altercation, the gun went off, and once the victim fell out of the vehicle near 25th and Pierce, Keaira drove away. Besides, a second witness, who also claimed to be in the Pontiac at the time of the murder, approached authorities and identified the suspect from a photo lineup. These witness statements, along with the CCTV footage, were enough to implicate Keaira, and she was arrested and charged with Orlando Euell’s murder.

Where Is Keaira Walker Now?

At the time of Orlando’s murder, Keaira was out on probation for a 2017 armed robbery conviction, which led to her being charged with possessing a firearm as a felon and felony murder. However, before the trial even began, Keaira pled guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2019. The judge also sentenced her to an additional ten years of extended supervision after her release. As Keaira isn’t eligible for parole as of yet, she remains incarcerated at the Taycheedah Correctional Institution in Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin, and will be released by 2045.

