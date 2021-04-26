The winners of the 2021 Oscars were announced today in a ceremony that can be best described as odd. Most of the winners, including Best Picture, were on expected lines, but the biggest shocker of the night came in the end. In a move that gloriously backfired, Oscar producers had scheduled Best Actor to be the final award of the night, in the hope that Chadwick Boseman will win the prize and the show will end on an emotional note. But as they say, fate had something else in mind. Or shall we say, Oscar voters had something else in mind because the Best Actor prize went to Anthony Hopkins who actually wasn’t present to collect the award. Even Steven Soderbergh, who was one of the co-producers of the show, couldn’t have come up with such a twist ending. With that said, here’s the full list of Oscar 2021 winners.

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

WINNER: Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

WINNER: Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

WINNER: Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Original Song

“Husavik (My Hometown),” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

WINNER: “Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah

“Io Sì (Seen),” The Life Ahead

“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami…

“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

WINNER: Soul

Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

WINNER: Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

WINNER: Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

WINNER: Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

WINNER: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

WINNER: Tenet

Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

WINNER: My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best Documentary Short Subject

WINNER: Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best Animated Feature

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

WINNER: Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

WINNER: If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Best Live-Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

WINNER: Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

WINNER: Sound of Metal

Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

WINNER: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Best Costume Design

Emma

WINNER: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

WINNER: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami…

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best International Feature

WINNER: Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

WINNER: The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami…

The White Tiger

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

WINNER: Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7