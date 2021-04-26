The winners of the 2021 Oscars were announced today in a ceremony that can be best described as odd. Most of the winners, including Best Picture, were on expected lines, but the biggest shocker of the night came in the end. In a move that gloriously backfired, Oscar producers had scheduled Best Actor to be the final award of the night, in the hope that Chadwick Boseman will win the prize and the show will end on an emotional note. But as they say, fate had something else in mind. Or shall we say, Oscar voters had something else in mind because the Best Actor prize went to Anthony Hopkins who actually wasn’t present to collect the award. Even Steven Soderbergh, who was one of the co-producers of the show, couldn’t have come up with such a twist ending. With that said, here’s the full list of Oscar 2021 winners.
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
WINNER: Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Actress
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
WINNER: Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
WINNER: Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Original Song
“Husavik (My Hometown),” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
WINNER: “Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
“Io Sì (Seen),” The Life Ahead
“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami…
“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Original Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
WINNER: Soul
Best Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
WINNER: Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
WINNER: Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
WINNER: Mank
News of the World
Tenet
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
WINNER: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Best Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
WINNER: Tenet
Best Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
WINNER: My Octopus Teacher
Time
Best Documentary Short Subject
WINNER: Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Best Animated Feature
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
WINNER: Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Animated Short Film
Burrow
Genius Loci
WINNER: If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
Best Live-Action Short Film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
WINNER: Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Best Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
WINNER: Sound of Metal
Best Director
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
WINNER: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Best Costume Design
Emma
WINNER: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
WINNER: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Best Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami…
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best International Feature
WINNER: Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
WINNER: The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami…
The White Tiger
Best Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
WINNER: Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7