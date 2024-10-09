Outer Banks: Is JJ Related to the Genrettes? Who are His Parents?

With each season, Netflix’s ‘Outer Banks’ brings forth a new mystery that not only leads the Pogues on a brand new treasure hunt but also leads them to discover new things about themselves in their past. Initially, it all seemed to be centered around John B. and his father, but slowly, the story expanded. In the second season, Pope discovers his connection to Denmark Tanny and the legacy left behind by the man which Pope tries to honor. The fourth season turns that tide towards JJ, who had always felt a bit adrift in the world. By the end of the first half of the fifth season, he discovers something that changes his life forever. SPOILERS AHEAD

JJ Has a Shocking Connection to the Genrette Family

When Wes Genrette approaches the Pogues, it is with the idea that he needs their help to find the amulet of Blackbeard’s wife, Elizabeth. However, in the limited interaction that the Pogues have with Genrette and his son-in-law, Chandler Groff, it seems that they, or at least Chandler, seem to have a particular affiliation with JJ. It doesn’t make sense until JJ receives a letter from Wes Genrette, who was killed shortly after he wrote the letter. In it, the old man asks JJ to talk to his father, Luke Maybank, and ask him about Albatross.

It takes some time and effort, but JJ finds his father, who had been hiding at his friend’s place and had been in Kildare all this while. This isn’t exactly disappointing for JJ, as Luke has rarely, if ever, been there for him, while he has always done exactly what his father wanted. But now, with the letter in his hand, JJ is told that Luke was never his father to begin with. He reveals that he took JJ in when he was still a baby because he wanted to help, but one thing led to another, and Luke was stuck with him. The woman that JJ thought was his mother was actually Luke’s girlfriend at the time.

Luke reveals that Albatross is the name of the boat aboard which he found JJ and his mother, Larissa Genrette. According to the stories going about the town, Larissa had died with her newborn baby, and the circumstances of her death had been suspicious, to say the least. Luke doesn’t tell him exactly what happened to Larissa, but he does confirm that JJ is her son. This means that Chandler Groff is JJ’s father. This explains why Chandler had been so friendly with JJ specifically when the Pogues visited Blackstone. It also means that he already knows JJ is his son, and clearly, he already has a few things afoot, especially with

Hollis Robinson, who has reeled in Rafe with some kind of shady deal. But above all, it means that JJ’s life is about to change drastically.

JJ’s Connection to the Genrettes Puts Him at the Centerstage in the Treasure Hunt

Since the first season, we see that JJ struggles with the fact that he doesn’t have a family like the rest of his friends. Now, the revelation made by Luke changes everything. Now, JJ has a family, but it also comes with its own complications. First of all, JJ needs to find out what happened to his mother, who it seems did not die of her own accord and may have been killed. This mystery needs to be solved more quickly now because it might mean that whoever killed Larrisa and Wes might go after JJ next. The second thing that JJ needs to clear up is Chandler’s role in the whole thing. It seems that Wes Genrette knew of JJ’s identity all along, which means that he knowingly kept it from Chandler. Why was that? Why would Wes keep his son-in-law from his grandson?

Another interesting thing is the matter of inheritance. Now that JJ has been associated with the Genrette name, he just might inherit everything that comes with the family, most notably the curse. Wes Genrette mentions in their first meeting that the curse levied by Elizabeth Teach has led to the gruesome deaths of the members of the Genrette family. If JJ inherits the curse, he will have to find a way to break it as soon as possible. Another thing that JJ might inherit is Blackstone, as well as the wealth of the Genrette family. This would be a great thing for the Pogues because it would not only save Poguelandia but it would also secure the future of the Pogues once and for all. However, it is beyond doubt that getting that inheritance will cost JJ and his friends a lot before they begin to give back. The question is, what will it cost, and will JJ and the Pogues be ready to make that sacrifice?

