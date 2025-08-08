Who is Henry in Outlander Blood of My Blood? Who Plays Him?

‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ presents a story notably removed from its predecessor, the historical romance show ‘Outlander.’ Even though the Scottish Highlands of the 1400s are still at the center of the narrative, the political landscape of the Clan MacKenzie seems significantly different. In 1714, King Red Jacob has recently passed away, leaving the throne and the title of the Laird entirely vulnerable. His two sons, Colum and Dougal MacKenzie, are competing for the position, while the King’s beloved daughter, Ellen, mourns in the wake of such an unexpected and bleak turn for the clan. Since Jacob failed to name an heir before his passing, the final decision of the succession remains in the hands of the clan and other lairds. Thus, Isaac Grants emerges as a vital player. However, more intriguing than the Laird himself remains his mysterious spokesperson, or advisor, Henry. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Henry is a Time Traveler From the Early 1900s

Initially, Henry’s place by the Grants’ side remains somewhat confounding. He’s an Englishman among the Scottish clan who seems to have entered his position somewhat recently. Furthermore, his predecessor’s exit seems to come as a surprise to those who worked with him. Therefore, Henry’s rapid ascension to the esteemed title naturally draws some curiosity. The fact that he seems to harbor some complex secret further adds intrigue to his character. However, a brief peek into his past irons out many curiosities about his narrative. As it turns out, Henry is really a time traveler who has accidentally ended up in the 1700s.

Henry is a World War I soldier who hails from the early 1900s. In 1917, he is fighting in the King’s army, stationed at the Western Front of the Battle of Passchendaele. Fatefully, after writing an experimental letter, penning down his sorrows and doubts, his words cross paths with Julia Moriston, a worker at London’s War Postal Censorship Department. The two inevitably become pen pals, falling in love with each other over exchanged letters. Eventually, by the time the war ends, the couple go on to get married. Somewhere around the early 1920s, the spouses take a holiday which brings them to Scotland. Tragically, on their way home from a picnic in the woods, Julia and Henry end up in a car accident. After falling into a river, the couple washes up ashore, soaking wet and utterly lost. During this time, Julia accidentally stumbles across a stone circle.

While Julia happens upon this magical place, Henry stays back, fishing out a pebble from his shoe. Therefore, he only hears his wife’s cry for help when the circle’s magic activates and sends her back in time. In the aftermath, Henry investigates the area and ends up traveling back to 1714 as well. However, by then, Julia had vanished and had set up for a daunting adventure of her own. Shortly after his arrival in the ancient land, destiny puts Henry in the path of Malcolm Grants, son of Laird Isaac. His knowledge of business and keen eye for suspicious personalities end up winning him a spot as the clan’s advisor. In the end, he ends up accepting the offer, knowing it’s his best shot at traveling the lands in search of his missing wife.

Henry Beauchamp is Claire’s Father

Even though Henry Beauchamp is closely connected to the show ‘Outlander,’ it may take viewers a second to place his character. He’s the father of the other show’s protagonist, Claire Beauchamp. Fans of the franchise will recognize the stone circle, which Julia stumbles across as the hill of Craigh na Dun, the same place that originally transports Claire Beauchamp from 1945 to the 1700s in ‘Outlander.’ The latter has always believed that her parents died in a car accident when she was only a kid. However, ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ reveals that a car accident wasn’t the couple’s demise, but rather the start of a new adventure.

At the time of the accident, as it unfolds in the prequel, Julia and Henry are already parents to one daughter, Claire. Furthermore, they’re expecting another child. Thus, it seems that this inciting car accident, which ultimately results in Julia and Henry’s presence in the 1700s Highlands, is the same incident that confirmed their deaths in Claire’s mind. This paves the way for a few implications. For one, what Claire believes is true, and her parents never return to her after the car accident, there’s a very real chance that Julia and Henry might not be making it back home from this misadventure. Whether that is because circumstances force them to live out their days in the past or because they never crack the secrets of the stone circles’ magical abilities, will remain to be seen.

Jeremy Irvine Plays the Role of Henry Beauchamp

In ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood,’ Jeremy Irvine brings the character of Henry Beauchamp to the screen. The English actor, who first came onto the Hollywood scene in 2009, has quite the cinematography to his name. He debuted with the role of Luke in the family comedy show ‘Life Bites.’ Shortly afterward, he had his feature film debut with the 2011 historical film’ War Horse,’ in which he plays Albert Narracott. In the years that followed, the actor worked on a number of popular and beloved projects. From movies like ‘Great Expectations,’ ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,’ and ‘The Railway Man,’ to shows like ‘Treadstone’ and ‘Dalgliesh,’ Irvine has many notable titles to his name. In the future, the actor has many other upcoming projects, including the rom-com ‘Leopardi&Co.,’ the horror film ‘Return to Silent Hill,’ ‘Mr Vertigo,’ and ‘Turbulence.’

Even so, the role of Henry Beauchamp presented an exceptionally exciting opportunity. In the show, Irvine acts alongside Hermione Corfield, who plays the role of Julia, Henry’s wife. Interestingly enough, the two actors share an off-screen history that precedes their inclusion in the ‘Outlander’ franchise by years. In a conversation with Claire and Jamie, the actor spoke about the same. “Working with Hermione(Corfield). We’ve been friends for over 10 years, so it’s lovely,” Irvine said. “I’m basically just hanging out in Scotland with some of my good friends. We have a good laugh, don’t we?” Reportedly, Irvine and Corfield spent some time fleshing out the personalities of their characters, especially in connection with Claire Beauchamp, to maintain authenticity and a sense of continuity in the prequel show. As a result, the on-screen couple’s ultimate characterizations become enhanced.

