Is Owen Ashe Dead? Did James Marsden Leave Your Friends and Neighbors?

The second season of Apple TV+’s ‘Your Friends and Neighbors’ puts Coop through the wringer, especially after he gets entangled with Owne Ashe. A recent arrival to the neighborhood, he is rich, charming, and single. It doesn’t take a lot of time for him to win over all of Coop’s friends and neighbors. However, as Coop discovers first-hand, Ashe is not what he seems. He may present a lovable exterior, but in reality, he is a ruthless criminal who will do whatever it takes to get what he wants. What makes him particularly dangerous is when he takes drugs and becomes a different animal altogether. It is this version of him that ends things rather drastically for him. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Coop and Ashe Have a Fight About His Money

A lot of the tension in the second season of ‘Your Friends and Neighbors’ hinges on Coop getting blackmailed by Ashe to invest his 400 million dollars in a hedge fund. Even though he knows Ashe’s money is illegal, Coop cannot back out of the arrangement, which has him working for Ashe for free, because the guy holds key evidence against him, which could ruin his life. For all intents and purposes, it seems that Ashe owns Coop. At first, Coop thinks about just getting done with the task and moving away from Ashe forever. However, somehow, things continue to worsen, and the protagonist starts to wonder if this is what the rest of his life looks like: serving Ashe’s interests, no matter what the cost.

Things go too far when Coop is kidnapped from outside his house, while his children are inside. It is a tactic to show him that he is being watched and that the attackers can get to him and his family whenever and wherever they want. Coop doesn’t take well to the threats made to his family, so he decides to end the whole affair once and for all. He comes clean about the whole thing to Jack, who is surprised and also a bit disappointed. When Liv tries to convince her boss that there is no harm in keeping Ashe’s money, she is fired. Now that the truth is out, Jack cannot go forth with Ashe’s money, which means his four hundred million dollars are now out. And this does not make him happy.

Coop breaks this news to Ashe during a meetup at the latter’s house, where Nick and Barney also join them. Nick has no idea what Ashe is into, and Barney doesn’t want to be there at all. Still, things get a little heated up, especially after Ashe reveals that Barney and Coop had tried to use Nick’s gym business to launder their money. In anger, Coop reveals what happened with Ashe’s money earlier that day, and this throws the criminal into a fit of rage. He starts shouting at Coop and threatens his family, which leads to a fight between the duo, broken off by Nick and Barney before it gets too ugly. Despite their best efforts, the fight does end up getting uglier and ends only when Ashe is dead.

Ashe is the Latest Fatality in Your Friends and Neighbors

The fact that his four hundred million dollars have been removed from Bailey Russell’s hedge fund in an act of defiance by Coop does not sit well with Ashe. It makes him so angry that he, further fuelled by the drugs he’d taken, pulls out a gun. It makes Coop, Barney, and Nick a bit wary because they know that one wrong shot can cost them their lives. As Ashe carelessly flings around the gun, the trio somehow succeeds in bringing him down and getting the gun out of his hands. However, Ashe is not ready to give up so easily. The tussle ends with him getting the gun again, and this time, his shots are more intentional.

Ashe runs after Coop with the gun, which leads Coop and Nick to run out of the room, while Barney hides up, hoping for everything to blow over by itself. In the hurry to catch Coop, Ashe knocks down a vase by mistake, and before he can notice anything, he slips and falls on the floor. The fall is so strong that he falls right on his head, sustaining an injury that proves to be fatal. He starts to bleed from the back of his head, which brings the other three men out of their hiding places. They are shocked to see that Ashe is lying bleeding in front of them. To make matters worse, Barney tries to get his pulse and declares him dead.

Considering that Ashe’s death was an accident of his own making, this time, Coop is not going to go to prison. It will all come down to self-defense and the fact that Ashe was on drugs. He was the one waving around when the others tried to stop him. However, that still leaves the question of Ashe’s money and business. His death could bring Coop relief. He doesn’t have to worry about his family anymore, or at least, not if Ashe really was the one who had him kidnapped. For now, Ashe is dead, and Coop, along with Barney and Nick, has to figure out how to handle what comes next, which can’t be anything good.

Read More: Your Friends and Neighbors Season 2: What to Expect?