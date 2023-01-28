Patricia Miller and Linda Barnes Murders: Where Is James Barnes Now?

When Patricia Miller was found murdered in her own apartment in Melbourne, Florida, on April 20, 1988, the police were shocked at the lack of clues or witnesses. However, little did they know that the 1997 murder of Linda Barnes would lead them straight to Patricia’s killer. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Signs of a Psychopath: Heat Will Destroy’ chronicles the gruesome murders and follows the investigation that brought the perpetrators to justice. Let’s delve into the details surrounding the murders and find out more, shall we?

How Did Patricia Miller and Linda Barnes Die?

Incidentally, Patricia and Linda were not acquainted and had nothing in common apart from being residents of Melbourne, Florida. While Patricia was described as a generous and ambitious woman who loved helping others and had high aspirations for her future, people who knew Linda stated that she was an amicable person who loved meeting new people and making friends. However, terrifying actions fueled by rage and hatred claimed their lives forever.

On April 20, 1988, authorities in Melbourne, Florida, were informed about a fire in a nearby residence. Once firefighters brought the flames under control, they entered the building to find Patricia’s deceased body on her bed. While the victim’s body was completely naked, her hands and feet were tied together with tennis shoe laces, and from the looks of it, she had been hit on the head with a heavy object. Soon an autopsy determined that Patricia had died from blunt force trauma, and it also affirmed that the victim had been raped and strangled before being killed.

While Patricia’s murder remained unsolved for a long time, police officers were asked to conduct a welfare check on Linda Barnes on December 12, 1997. Authorities wasted no time in reaching her Melbourne apartment and went in to find the place in ruins. There were massive holes in the walls, the furniture lay strewn about, and doors had been pulled off their frames. Upon investigating further, they found Linda’s body stuffed inside a closet, and an autopsy determined that she, too, was beaten and strangled to death.

Who Killed Patricia Miller and Linda Barnes?

The initial investigation into Patricia Miller’s murder was pretty challenging as the police did not have any leads or witnesses to go by. For starters, the entire house had been set on fire, which naturally destroyed most forensic evidence. On top of it, even the victim’s clothes seemed to be missing from the scene, while there was no trace of an intruder anywhere inside the residence. Detectives did carry out routine investigations as they canvassed the area and interviewed several of Patricia’s acquaintances, but no one could come up with the name of an immediate suspect.

Unfortunately, with no leads or suspects, the case sat without any progress until 1997, when Linda Barnes was found murdered inside her own house. When the police went to conduct a welfare check on Linda, they found her husband, James Barnes, acting as if nothing was out of the ordinary. He did not even resist arrest once detectives discovered Linda’s body and even confessed to murdering her in a fit of rage. Subsequently, the DNA on the victim matched James, which affirmed his confession and allowed the police to arrest him.

Shortly after James’ arrest for Linda’s murder, the police tested his DNA against a partial sample lifted from Patricia’s body, which linked him to the crime. Subsequently, he agreed to confess to Patricia’s murder but insisted that he would only do so to his cellmate and spiritual advisor, Sherman Insco. Hence, the police set up an interview, and James detailed how he broke into Patricia’s house and raped her twice before attempting to strangle her. However, when that was unsuccessful, he picked up a hammer and bludgeoned the Melbourne resident to death. Although James confessed to Patricia’s murder soon after his arrest, it took multiple letters from his end until the state took note and charged him with homicide in 2006.

Where Is James Barnes Now?

When presented in court for Linda’s murder, James pled guilty to a single count of first-degree murder as well as multiple other counts related to forgery, grand theft, and selling stolen property. As a result, he was sentenced to life in prison without parole, along with an additional 45 years in 1998. Since then, it took the state several years to finally charge him with Patricia’s murder, and in 2007, James pled guilty to two counts of sexual battery and a count each of first-degree murder, armed burglary, and arson. This time, the judge took note of aggravated conditions and sentenced James to death in 2007 for first-degree murder. Additionally, he was handed three consecutive life sentences as well as a 30-year prison term. Hence, with parole out of the question, James is currently on Florida’s death row at Union Correctional Institution in unincorporated Union County, Florida.

Read More: Shele Covlin Murder: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?