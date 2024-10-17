Where is Paul Harris’ Family Now?

The loss of a loved one alters life in profound and often unimaginable ways. This was the case for Paul Harris’ family when he was killed in October 1999. At the time, Paul had just become a father to twin girls and was beginning a new chapter in his life. In the Netflix episode of ‘I Am a Killer’ titled ‘If Things Were Different,’ one of his daughters, Madison Harris, reflects on how her life might have been if her father had been alive. Paul’s sister, Lesley Sanchez, and his mother, Cheryl Groshelle, also share their memories of Paul and discuss whether they believe his killer should be granted early release.

Paul Harris’ Family Have Different Opinions About His Killer’s Early Release

Lesley Sanchez fondly remembered her childhood with her brother, Paul Harris, describing him as a good sibling. Along with their other sibling, they spent their early years playing and getting into mischief. In 1997, Paul met his girlfriend, Tracy, and in 1999, the couple welcomed twin girls, Madison and Brianna Harris. Lesley recalled how Paul was excited about becoming a father and was committed to being present in his daughters’ lives. It was a joyful time for the entire family. Cheryl Groshelle, their mother, was very happy when she met her granddaughters for the first time and felt that her son’s dreams were coming true.

After Paul’s death on October 31, 1999, his girlfriend, Tracy, struggled to care for their twin daughters, Madison and Brianna. It was a difficult period, as Lesley was also a single mother of a 5-year-old at the time and could not see herself caring for three children alone. As a result, Madison and Brianna were placed in state care until the family could provide for them. Looking back, Lesley expressed regret, feeling she should have taken responsibility for the girls immediately. Madison shared her experience of growing up in various homes where she saw drug use, abuse, neglect, and faced many other challenges. She believes that if her father had been alive, her and her sister’s lives would have been with him, offering them stability.

Lesley shared that when she learned Paul’s killer, Ezdeth Antinua Highley, was undergoing a gender transition in prison, she felt the name “Ezdeth” sounded like “easy death.” She perceived this as a mockery of the family’s pain. While she sympathizes with Ezdeth’s personal journey, Lesley believes it does not excuse or erase the crime committed. Madison, Paul’s daughter, has attended Ezdeth’s parole hearings and expressed that she wants her father’s killer to remain in prison. However, Paul’s mother, Cheryl Groshelle, has chosen to forgive Ezdeth. Cheryl believes that no punishment can bring her son back and feels that Ezdeth is on a path of change, one that cannot be fully realized in prison. She supports the idea of Ezdeth’s early release. However, all of them use Ezdeth’s dead name, Michael Highley, when referring to her.

Madison and Brianna Harris Have Found Peace in Their Lives Today

Madison and Brianna Harris have grown closer to their father’s side of the family. They frequently visit their aunt and cousins, and Madison, who lives in Billings, Montana, finds it easy to stay connected with her extended family. Madison now has children of her own and feels deeply blessed to have them in her life. Recently, she opened up about her relationship with her mother, saying that she never saw her mother doing the “impossible.” Madison added that the main lessons she learned from her mother were things not to do with her own children, and she is committed to doing things differently. She has become a woman of her own right and proudly shares her thoughts and political opinions, such as her support for Palestine.

Brianna, while not as publicly active as her sister, has charted her own path. She is pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Cell Biology at Flathead Valley Community College in Kalispell, Montana, and is focused on the Medical Tech Program. Madison is incredibly proud of all that Brianna has accomplished and the direction in which she is heading.

Lesley and Cheryl’s Life is Filled With Love From Their Family

Lesley Sanchez lives in Billings, Montana, and takes great pride in her children and the life she has built for herself. When a friend asked if she would become a grandmother soon, Lesley replied that she was a patient woman and noted there are many ways to be a grandmother. This showed her maturity and thoughtfulness toward the people around her. She shares a close bond with her mother, Cheryl Groshelle, and often tells her how wonderful a mother and grandmother she has been.

Cheryl remains active in her community in Montana, and her habit of sharing humorous anecdotes with friends and family is well-loved. It adds a charming and endearing touch to her relationships. Despite the grief the family has endured, it is heartwarming to see them now live lives filled with love and happiness. Their resilience shines through, creating a sense of warmth and unity that surrounds them.

