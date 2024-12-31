Penny Beerntsen: Where is the Assault Survivor Now?

Penny Beerntsen was a well-respected and cherished member of her Manitowoc County, Wisconsin, community. She experienced a harrowing assault while out jogging in 1985. She courageously recounted the incident to the police, leading to an arrest and conviction. However, years later, it was revealed that the man Penny had identified was not the true perpetrator. Netflix’s ‘Making a Murderer’ explores the events of the case and the subsequent legal proceedings.

Penny Beerntsen Was Attacked While She Was Jogging on a Beach

In the early 1990s, Penny Beerntsen lived in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin, with her husband, Thomas “Tom” Beerntsen, and their two children. They were prominent members of the community, owning several private businesses like an ice cream store. Tom was also actively involved with the National YMCA, and the family was regarded as exemplary citizens well-known in the area. In June 1985, Penny went for a jog on a Lake Michigan beach, a routine activity for her. However, during this otherwise ordinary outing, she was suddenly pushed into a wooded area and assaulted by a man.

Penny recalled losing consciousness when the man strangled her, and she only regained awareness when a couple of other joggers found her bleeding in the woods. They provided her with some clothes and immediately reported the incident to the police. Penny was rushed to the hospital, where, while receiving medical care, the police came in to interview her. She asked if they had any idea who the perpetrator might be, and they responded that they did. Penny was shown a total of nine sketches, and from them, she selected the man she believed to be her attacker.

Penny later discovered that the man she had identified as her attacker was Steven Avery, who had previously been arrested for pointing a gun at another sheriff’s wife. She was then called to participate in a lineup, and due to her growing familiarity with Steven’s face, she identified him as the perpetrator. As a result, he was charged, convicted of rape and attempted murder, and sentenced to 32 years in prison. After the conviction, Penny went through a period of depression, feeling that she had ruined the lives of her husband and children. She also felt sympathy for Steven, recalling that he was the father of five children left behind. While she initially felt relieved that a violent man was off the streets, she couldn’t help but feel guilty for the impact of her identification.

Penny Beerntsen Met Steven Avery After His Release

Penny Beerntsen shared that when she read about a woman who had been killed while jogging, it felt like life had given her a second chance. She explained that over time, she learned to let go of her anger and even visited the place where she had been attacked, no longer feeling scared. She trained to become a mediator in juvenile crimes and began speaking at prisons on victim impact panels, particularly to men who had committed violent crimes. What she received in return, she said, was life-changing. Through these interactions, she gained a deeper understanding of empathy and societal imbalances, which had a profound impact on her perspective.

After DNA evidence proved that Avery was not the criminal, Penny said her lawyer contacted her to inform her of what had happened. She felt an overwhelming sense of guilt for her mistaken identification and believed she was partly responsible. Her real perpetrator, Gregory Allen, had already been imprisoned for an unrelated sexual assault, and she also felt bad about his other victims. This guilt led her to fall back into negative emotions, prompting her to reach out to Steven. She wrote him a letter and asked to meet with him. When they finally met, they shared a warm handshake and even concluded their conversation with a hug. Penny also met Steven’s parents and felt grateful for their forgiveness.

Penny Beerntsen Has Been Aiding Various Nonprofits Today

Over the years, Penny has remained deeply involved in her work with various nonprofits, focusing on advocating for changes in the criminal justice system. One of her key roles is with Healing Justice, a program that brings together crime victims and their families with individuals who have been wrongfully convicted in similar cases. This initiative helps those impacted by crime connect with those who have experienced wrongful convictions, fostering understanding and empathy from each other’s perspectives.

In addition, Penny has actively worked with The Marshall Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to journalism that focuses on the criminal justice system. Through investigative reporting, the Marshall Project aims to raise awareness of issues such as mass incarceration, the death penalty, and wrongful convictions. Its work seeks to inform the public and policymakers, ultimately pushing for reforms to ensure a more just system. Penny’s involvement with both organizations highlights her ongoing commitment to understanding and advocating for changes that are important to her.

Penny Beerntsen is Looking Forward to Blissful Years With Her Family

For Penny, the culture of forgiveness has been transformative and central to her life’s work. She has focused on promoting understanding and healing, which has been deeply supported by her husband, Tom. The couple also worked together at the YMCA, an organization that provides community programs and promotes healthy living, youth development, and social responsibility. In 2021, Tom retired, and they planned to enjoy their next chapter in life in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin, with a focus on travel and exploring the world together. Both of their children, Julie and Mike, have grown and established their own lives—Julie is settled in Baltimore, Maryland, and Mike is living in Colorado. Though they are geographically dispersed, the family often gathers for holidays and special occasions. Penny is content and grateful for her life, which is filled with love, understanding, and meaningful connections.

Read More: Brendan Dassey: Where is Steven Avery’s Nephew Now?