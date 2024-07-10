Prentice Cox: The Quad Gods Esports Team Member is Still an Athlete Today

‘Quad Gods,’ the HBO Originals documentary, charts an inspirational narrative as it explores the origin of the world’s first-ever all-quadriplegic eSports team. The titular sports team originated from Mount Sinai Hospital, where Dr. David Putrino and Psychologist Angela Riccobono incorporated adaptive video gaming into the rehabilitation of various patients as a mode of therapy, particularly for spinal cord injuries. Soon enough, the same led to the creation of Quad Gods, bringing patients like Richard Jacobs, Blake Hunt, and Prentice Cox together. After following the stories of Cox and his teammates in the documentary, fans must have grown intrigued by these players and their lives.

Prentice Cox was in an Accident in 2002

Prentice Cox of Brooklyn, New York, found his life turned upside down on a nondescript day in 2002. After catching the news that Kobe Bryant may be playing at Rucker Park, Cox decided to ride out to the area on his motorbike. Although he usually took care to wear the right gear to ensure his safety while riding his bike, that day, he made the choice to forgo a full helmet on a whim. However, the decision ended up leading to grave ends, as he underwent an accident during the bike ride, sustaining severe injuries.

A few days later, when Cox awoke in a hospital, he realized the accident had injured his spinal cord. As a result, he developed quadriplegia, ending up paralyzed from the neck down. Afterward, he remained steadfast in his recovery, gaining the movement back in his arms. Nonetheless, while he rebuilt some of his motor skills in the upper body, his paralysis persisted otherwise. Ultimately, even after Cox faced his new reality, he continues to be on his road to recovery.

Prentice Cox, A.K.A., MongoSlade, Competes in Professional eSports Competitions.

In his efforts toward recovery, Prentice Cox joined the Quad Gods team that formed in 2019 as a result of Mount Sinai Hospital’s unique therapy program. Unlike some of his other teammates, who require modified and adaptive controllers of some kind, Cox is able to make a standard controller work with his level of mobility and motor development. As a self-proclaimed lover of any sports game, the player— who operates under the handle MongoSlade— likes to think of himself as the “Jock” of the team.

The Quad Gods have been participating in various competitions and tournaments since 2019. Recently, in January 2021, the eSports team made it to the finals in the Adaptive Rocket League Tournament. Even though Cox himself wasn’t the one to progress that far, he cheered on his teammates, Richard Jacobs and Sergio Acevedo. Despite facing defeat in the finals, the team returned to the tournament a few months later, showcasing their tenacity and passion for the sport.

Cox discussed his career in a conversation with CBS News and said, “Just seeing the Quad Gods [the eSports Team] change their [fellow community members] life, and they’re close to checking out. And just being able to talk to him, and talk to me through streaming, and talk to the other teammates— it changes people’s lives.” Thus, the athlete continues to bring much of the same sense of representation to the world with his involvement in the HBO documentary.

Cox discussed his career in a conversation with CBS News and said, “Just seeing the Quad Gods [the eSports Team] change their [fellow community members] life, and they’re close to checking out. And just being able to talk to him, and talk to me through streaming, and talk to the other teammates— it changes people’s lives.” Thus, the athlete continues to bring much of the same sense of representation to the world with his involvement in the HBO documentary. Earlier this year, Cox attended the Tribeca Film Festival for the documentary’s debut with the project’s filmmakers and his fellow teammates by his side. Aside from the same, his continued involvement in the world of eSports as a part of Quad Gods keeps him partially in the public eye.

Prentice Cox’s Life Outside of Quad Gods

Alongside his profession as an eSports Athlete, Prentice Cox is also involved in the realm of offline sports. In 2023, he had been coaching the football team at Canarsie High for four seasons as an assistant coach. He presumably still holds the same position. Furthermore, he enjoys casual gaming without the pressure of competition and often teams up with his existing teammates. Alternatively, he’s also fond of visiting the beach with his friends and family and remains a beloved uncle. He’s also in a relationship with a woman named Jeannette and often shares tidbits of his personal life on social media through his Instagram. Fans can also find him on his YouTube channel, Mongo1176, where he shares humorous, short-form content.

As a part of his continued recovery, Prentice also aspires to regain the ability to walk with the help of a robot exoskeleton. Robot exoskeletons are mechanical devices with frameworks that can allow the user to access movement through outside support. As the name suggests, it provides users with the ability to utilize a mechanical exoskeleton to perform feats their endoskeleton may be unable to. At Mount Sinai Hospital, Cox trains with the same technology twice weekly to practice standing up and walking. Likewise, he also implements measures in his home, where his aide, Dorothy, helps him during such physically taxing sessions.

Read More: Best Sports Documentaries On Netflix