Based on the critically acclaimed manga series created by Paru Itagaki, ‘Beastars’ is a Shonen anime that deal with themes like multiculturism, diversity, and human nature. It is set in a world populated by urbanized, anthropomorphic animals. The story follows a young grey wolf named Legoshi. After falling in love with a white dwarf rabbit named Haru, he decides to become a protector of all herbivores. The anime premiered on October 10, 2019. Season 2 of ‘Beastars’ began airing on January 5, 2021. Here is what we know about its upcoming episode.

Beastars Season 2 Episode 11 Release Date

‘Beastars’ season 2 episode 11 is set to premiere on March 18, 2021. The anime has been developed by Orange Studios, with Shunsuke Hosoi, Hyuntae Kim, Kiyotaka Waki, and Yoshinori Takeeda (representing Fuji TV) serving as producers. Shin’ichi Matsumi directed, and Nanami Higuchi wrote the episodes.

Where to Watch Beastars Season 2 Online?

The episodes of ‘Beastars’ season 2 are becoming available every week on Thursdays on Netflix Japan. The Japanese fans can also catch season 2 on Fuji TV’s +Ultra anime programming block. However, viewers outside Japan will have to wait until July 2021 to watch the anime’s sophomore season. Fans of the show can watch the English dubbed version of ‘Beastars’ season 1 on Netflix. Spanish, Portuguese, German, French, and Italian subtitled versions are available on Netflix in the respective regions, where the languages are predominantly spoken.

Beastars Season 2 Episode 11 Spoilers

In episode 10, Riz still fervently believes that he did what Tem wanted. He prepares dinner for his roommates and himself. When one of the roommates notes that the food is a bit too spicy, Riz reflects that he has started to lose his sense of taste since the night he ate Tem. Elsewhere, Haru visits Legoshi and tells him that she loves him before stating that she is worried about Louis. Legoshi promises her that he will not let her be unhappy ever again.

Riz catches Pina alone in the restroom and threatens him with consequences if he and Legoshi continue to defile his friendship with Tem. Before he leaves, he sucks on Pina’s finger and compares its smell to honey, terrifying the Dall sheep. Later, at the drama club, Pina delivers an impassioned performance, declaring that he is not afraid of death.

Ibuki gives a gun to Free and tells him to shoot if Ibuki ever attacks Louis. Meanwhile, Riz and Legoshi have a vicious fight, which abruptly ends when the janitor arrives. They promise each other that they will settle this on New Year’s Eve. Legoshi later admits to Gohin he has no chance of winning. The episode ends as Gohin mentions that there is a way to enhance Legoshi’s strength. In episode 11, Gohin might suggest something unique to increase Legoshi’s abilities, and Louis might reach out to Haru.

