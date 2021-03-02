Based on a manga series written by Shigemitsu Harada and illustrated by Issei Hatsuyoshi, ‘Cells at Work! CODE BLACK!’ is the spin-off of the popular anime show ‘Cells at Work!’. The spin-off is grimmer and darker than the original because the setting of the former is a body that is constantly on the verge of medical emergencies due to an unhealthy lifestyle. The story mostly revolves around Red Blood Cell AA2153 and White Blood Cell U-1196, two overworked but dedicated cells. The series premiered on January 10, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Cells at Work! CODE BLACK! Episode 11 Release Date:

‘Cells at Work! CODE BLACK!’ Episode 11, titled ‘Desperation, Gout, and Rebellion,’ is set to release on March 7, 2021, on Tokyo MX and its affiliated channels. Liden Films developed the anime, with Hideyo Yamamoto serving as the main director and Hayashi Mori as the main writer. Yugo Kanno created the score while Eiji Akibo handled the character designs. The popular Japanese new wave rock band Polysics performed both opening and closing theme tracks for the anime, “Hashire! with Yamasaki Seiya (Kyūso Nekokami)” and “Ue o Mukaite Hakobō with Sekkekkyū/Hakkekkyū.”

Where to Watch Cells at Work! CODE BLACK! Season 1 Online?

New episodes of ‘Cells at Work! CODE BLACK!’ can be viewed on Funimation with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day they air on Tokyo MX and its affiliated channels in Japan. Also, on Funimation, Brazilian viewers can watch the anime with Portuguese subtitles, and Mexican and other Latin American viewers can watch it with Spanish subtitles. Viewers in several European countries, including Norway, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, and the Netherlands, can watch the series with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, German, and Russian viewers can watch the series with their respective language subtitles on Wakanim. Italian Viewers can watch the series with Italian subtitles on Yamato Video’s YouTube Channel.

In Southeast Asian countries, the anime is set to stream on iQIYI and Bilibili. If you are in Australia and New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab, where it airs with English subtitles. In Japan, new episodes of ‘Hataraku Saibou Black’ can be watched on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Cells at Work! CODE BLACK! Episode 11 Spoiler

In episode 10, AA2153, AC1677, and other red blood cells are sent to the stomach to deliver oxygen and nutrients after the body develops an ulcer there. They come across Gastric Chief Cell, who keeps the powerful gastric acid under control with other stomach cells’ help. But since the ulcer has developed, the stomach cells’ work has become even more hazardous. Some red blood cells die after getting splashed with gastric acid. Witnessing this, a horrified AC1677 flees. However, he eventually returns and continues their march forward with AA2153.

AA2153 and AC1677 learn from Gastric Chief Cell that H. Pylori is the main reason for the ulcer. When U-1196 and other Neutrophils come to fight it, AA2153 becomes once more inspired by her work ethic. As the battle between the Neutrophils and H. Pylori intensifies, the resulting tremors create cracks all over the stomach. AA2153’s leg gets burned because of a splash of the acid. As AA2153 and AC1677 attempt to trudge forward, the floor breaks, and AA2153’s steps falter because of his injuries. AC1677 manages to save his friend but falls into the acid himself.

Consumed with grief, frustration, and anger, AA2153 finally snaps. Meanwhile, Clarithromycin arrives in the stomach and kills H. Pylori. The episode ends as AA2153 stops going to work. In episode 11, AA2153 might start a revolution against the abhorrent working condition.

