Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Natsuki Takaya, ‘Fruits Basket’ is a supernatural slice-of-life romance anime show that revolves around a kind and compassionate orphan girl named Tooru Honda. She discovers that Yuki Souma, a popular boy from her school, and other members of his family have been cursed to transform into animals representing the Chinese Zodiacs whenever they are agitated, emotional, or hugged by a member of the opposite sex. The series begins as Tooru starts living with Yuki and his cousin Shigure. Not long after, Kyou, another Souma family member, moves in with them.

Season 1 premiered on April 6, 2016 (the first two episodes had a theatrical release on March 16, 2019), TV Tokyo, TVO, TVA, AT-X, and aired 25 episodes before concluding on September 21, 2019. Season 2 aired between April 6, 2020 (the first two episodes were theatrically released March 30, 2020), and September 21, 2020, and has 25 episodes. ‘Fruits Baskets’ season 3 or ‘Fruits Basket: The Final’ is slated to formally premiere on April 5, 2021, in Japan and other parts of the world. However, Funimation made the English dubbed version available for its premium subscribers on March 19, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Fruits Basket Season 3 Episode 2 Release Date

‘Fruits Basket’ season 3 episode 2 is set to premiere on April 12, 2021. For Funimation’s premium subscribers in the US, Canada, the UK, and Ireland, the English dubbed version became available on March 19, 2021, at 12 p.m. EDT / 9 a.m. The special episode is also available on AnimeLab for viewers in Australia and New Zealand. Yoshihide Ibata directed the third and final season of ‘Fruits Basket.’ WARPs UP performed the opening theme, “Pleasure,” while GENIC performed the ending theme, “Haru Urara.”

Where to Watch Fruits Basket Season 3 Online?

Episodes of ‘Fruits Basket’ season 3 are made available on Funimation and AnimeLab. Scandinavian viewers will be able to watch the episodes on Wakanim with Japanese audio and English subtitles. Episodes with German, French, and Russian subtitles will also be available on Wakanim. Episodes with Portuguese and Spanish subtitles are set to be available on Funimation.

The English dubbed and subbed versions of ‘Fruits Basket’ Seasons 1 and 2 are available on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu.

Fruits Basket Season 3 Episode 2 Spoilers

In episode 1, Tooru learns from Kureno that Akito is actually a girl raised as a boy by her mother Ren because the latter couldn’t accept the idea that she had given birth to a girl who was supposed to be the “god” to the Zodiacs. Kureno relates an especially violent incident witnessed by Hatori in which Akito nearly strangled her mother to death before Hatori pulled the younger girl off Ren. Kureno recalls the morning after Akito’s conception and how he, Hatori, Ayame, and Shigure woke up with tears in their eyes and rushed to speak to Ren. Before he leaves, Kureno explains why he can’t leave Akito.

Later, Saki discovers that Tooru has suffered heartbreak and calls Arisa over to her home. Arisa and Saki spend the entire evening helping Tooru wade through her grief. The following morning, Tooru returns to Shigure’s home. Meanwhile, Kureno goes back to Akito, who slaps him before embracing him. In episode 2, the relationship between Tooru and Kyou might develop further. Kureno might decide to express his feelings for the girl he met at the convenience store.

