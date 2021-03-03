Developed from the critically acclaimed Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Paru Itagaki, ‘Beastars’ is a Shonen anime that tells the story of a world populated by urbanized, anthropomorphic animals. The biggest source of conflict in that world is the cultural and social divide between the herbivores and carnivores. The story revolves around a gray wolf named Legoshi who falls in love with a white dwarf rabbit named Haru. The anime premiered on October 10, 2019. Season 2 of ‘Beastars’ began airing on January 5, 2021. Here is what we know about its upcoming episode.

Beastars Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Beastars’ season 2 episode 9 is set to premiere on March 4, 2021. The anime has been developed by Orange Studios, with Shunsuke Hosoi, Hyuntae Kim, Kiyotaka Waki, and Yoshinori Takeeda (representing Fuji TV) serving as producers. Shin’ichi Matsumi directed, and Nanami Higuchi wrote the episodes.

Where to Watch Beastars Season 2 Online?

The episodes of ‘Beastars’ season 2 are becoming available every week on Thursdays on Netflix Japan. The Japanese fans can also catch season 2 on Fuji TV’s +Ultra anime programming block. However, viewers outside Japan will have to wait until July 2021 to watch the anime’s sophomore season. Fans of the show can watch the English dubbed version of ‘Beastars’ season 1 on Netflix. Spanish, Portuguese, German, French, and Italian subtitled versions are available on Netflix in the respective regions, where the languages are predominantly spoken.

Beastars Season 2 Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 8, Sheila becomes frustrated with Peach because she believes the herbivore is using her to get more likes on her social media posts and talks to Juno about it. Juno remarks that the herbivores are so conscious about how others perceive them is because of their defense mechanism. On impulse, Sheila asks Peach to go shopping with her. As they spend the day together, the cheetah ends up enjoying herself.

Meanwhile, Legoshi continues to train with Gohin and takes down a meat addict spotted hyena with his limbs’ sheer power. Sanu asks Juno whether she is interested in playing Adler, the main character in the school play. Juno spots Haru on the campus and follows her to the gardening club. When Haru sees the female wolf, she invites her in. The two girls speak about various things. Before she leaves, Juno tells Haru that Louis is waiting for a call from her.

Elsewhere, Louis and his men go to a hyperdrug store to witness a transaction. Later, Ibuki admits to Louis that he had a rough childhood, as well. In episode 9, Legoshi might finally confront Riz.

