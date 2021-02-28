‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ is a slow-burn anime that blends slice-of-life, science-fiction, and horror genres in a cohesive manner. The show depends on atmospheric terror and an ever-present sense of oppressive dread to build the story and rarely resorts to jump scares. Even when it employs conventional horror tropes, they never seem out-of-place or hamper the plot’s natural progression.

07th Expansion originally developed the concept as a murder mystery dōjin soft visual novel series in the early 2000s. Since then, it has become a sprawling franchise that includes a manga series, TV anime, light novels, live-action films, and even a television drama. The current version, known as ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Gō’ or ‘When the Cicadas Cry: Karma,’ began airing on October 1, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Episode 22 Release Date

‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ episode 22, titled ‘Village-Destroying Chapter, Part 5,’ is slated to release on March 5, 2021. Passione Studios produced the anime. Kenji Kawai provided the score. The series was written by Naoki Hayashi and directed by Keiichiro Kawaguchi, with Takashi Ikehata serving as the assistant director. Akio Watanabe handled the character designs. This season is set to have 24 episodes in total.

Where to Watch Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Episode 22 English Dub Online?

The anime can be watched with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), Funimation (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Ireland), Hulu, and Wakanim (Scandinavia and the Netherlands). Italian subtitled version is available on VVVVID. German, Russian, and French subtitled versions are available on Wakanim. And Spanish and Portuguese subtitled versions are available on Funimation.

Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Spoilers

In episode 21, Satoko is both confused and terrified when she meets Featherine Augustus Aurora, who seems to be amused by the fact that Satoko doesn’t remember that she herself desperately wanted this meeting to take place. Featherine grants Satoko the ability to live in loops until she gets her heart’s desire. The witch tells Satoko not to worry about payment, adding that if Satoko’s actions during the loops are entertaining enough, she will consider them as payment.

Satoko subsequently wakes up in her old room on June 10, 1983. She initially convinces herself that what she remembers from the previous loop is a long dream. However, after experiencing déjà vu after déjà vu, she has no choice but to accept the reality. Despite her horrible experience at St. Lucia in the previous loop, Satoko still agrees to attend the school with Rika. At St. Lucia, there is again a divide between the two friends, with Satoko once more feeling alienated and betrayed. She pulls her final prank in this loop and kills herself and Rika by making a large chandelier fall on them.

