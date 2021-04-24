Developed from a Japanese light novel series written by Yukiya Murasaki and illustrated by Takahiro Tsurusaki, ‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord’ or ‘Isekai Maou to Shoukan Shoujo no Dorei Majutsu’ is an isekai fantasy anime show that tells the story of the hikikomori gamer Takuma Sakamoto. One day, he gets summoned into the world of his favorite MMORPG, ‘Cross Reverie,’ and discovers that he now looks like his in-game character. Although the summoners, the pantherian Rem and the elf Shera, want to make him their slave, they are the ones who end up with collars around their necks because his magic ring has the ability to reflect spells.

‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord’ season 1 originally ran from July 5, 2018, to September 20, 2018. Season 2 premiered on April 9, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date

‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord’ season 2 (also written as ‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Ω’) episode 4, titled ‘Personal Domain,’ is set to premiere on April 30, 2021, on TBS and BS-TBS. Tezuka Productions developed the series in collaboration with Okuruto Noboru. Satoshi Kuwabara helmed the directorial team, while Kazuyuki Fudeyasu led the writing staff. Yuusuke Katou composed the music, and Shizue Kaneko designed the characters. Yuu Serizawa with DJ KOO & MOTSU performed both the opening and ending themes, “EVERYBODY! EVERYBODY!” and “YOU YOU YOU.”

Where to Watch How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 Online?

Crunchyroll is streaming the ‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord’ Season 2 episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day they air in Japan. The platform has also made Spanish, Portuguese, and Italian subtitled versions of the episodes available. Scandinavian viewers can watch the season on Wakanim, while in Australia and New Zealand, the episodes will be available on AnimeLab. Funimation is set to stream the English dubbed versions of the episodes for its subscribers.

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers

In episode 3, Batutta and his maid, Shiliu, drug and capture Lumachina and Rem. Diablo and Shera are warned about what is happening by Horn. When Lumachina and Rem regain consciousness, they discover that they are shackled to crosses in an underground altar where an orgy is happening. Batutta explains that he collects evil essence from these men and women by encouraging them to commit sins and then use the essence to create the Death Knell Curse. He reveals that his main target now is Fanis Laminitus.

Diablo arrives with Shera and Horn and starts fighting Batutta. Initially, the paladin gains the upper hand as Diablo can’t use his powers to full capacity in the crumbling underground structure. Batutta even manages to run Diablo through with his spear, but Diablo recovers ad defeats the paladin. Diablo gets everyone out as the structure collapses by levitating the entire altar. When he discovers that Lumachina now has the death knell curse, he decides to take her to his dungeon to heal her. In the meantime, Fanis is approached by the Fallen Varakness, who tells her that he will conquer her city in the name of the Demon Lord and make her part of his harem.

In episode 4, Diablo might enter his dungeon for the first time since coming to this world. He might heal Lumachina with one of the many rare items that he has stored there. Fanis might ask him to help her defeat Varakness and his wives.

