Developed by Bushiroad in collaboration with Studio Bakken Record and Sonilude, ‘Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood’ is an alternate history fantasy action anime series. The story takes place in the 64th year of the Meiji era (1931 A.D.). The Tokugawa Yoshinobu shogunate continues to exist, but the nation is brimming with rebellion. The protagonist, Sawa Yukimura, is a blue-blooded changeling who joins the secret police organization Nue to hunt down her family’s killer. The anime premiered on streaming platforms on March 31, 2021, a week before it started to air on Japanese TV. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode.

Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood Episode 7 Release Date

‘Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood’ episode 7 is set to release on streaming sites on May 12, 2021. The episodes are streaming on digital platforms a week ahead of their official airing on Japanese TV channels NTV, BS NTV, and CS NTV+. Susumu Kudou helmed the directorial team for the series, and Rika Nezu and Kunihiko Okada led the writing staff. Kano Komiyama did the character designs, while Michiru created the music. All-female rock group RAISE A SUILEN sang both the opening and ending themes, “Exist” and “Embrace of Light.”

Where to stream Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood Season 1 Online?

The episodes of ‘Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are available on Crunchyroll and VRV for viewers outside Asia. Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel is streaming the episodes in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Singapore. The show is also available on Ani-One-affiliated digital platforms like Bahamut/Gamer, Catchplay, Chunghwa Telecom (MOD&Hami Video), Friday, KKTV, Line TV, and myVideo in Taiwan and CatchPlay in Indonesia. Furthermore, the viewers can catch the episodes on non-Ani-One platforms Bilibili and iQIYI.

Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 6, the true properties of the mysterious pills that Makoto gave Asahi are revealed. After Sawa takes them, she stops breathing and drops to the floor, showing all the signs of death. Asahi begins her work then, knowing she doesn’t have any time to spare. According to Makoto’s instructions, she has only three hours before Sawa wakes up. After learning about Sawa’s “death” from his messenger, Jin shows up. He ensures that Sawa is indeed dead before burying her. After he leaves with the undertakers. Asahi digs Sawa out, and the two of them travel to Asakura Temple in Iwai Prefecture. Sawa begins using a new name, Karasumori.

Meanwhile, it is revealed that Makoto is still alive. Jin finds the doctor from whom Makoto acquired the pills. He learns everything he needs to know before killing the man. Jin later attends the Shogun’s cabinet meeting and informs him in private that Nue now has Janome’s blue blood formula but doesn’t mention the situation with Sawa. As he leaves, he spots two police officers accosting some rebels. He attacks the policemen, killing them. In episode 7, It might be revealed that Jin is aware that Sawa is still alive. Makoto might be found by Nue agents and brought to the headquarters. Sawa might find peace in her new home, even if it’s temporary.

Read More: Best Fantasy Anime Shows of All Time