Developed from a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Mogusu, ‘Koi to Yobu ni wa Kimochi Warui’ or ‘It’s Disgusting to Call This Love’ or simply ‘Koikimo’ is an age-gap romance anime show that revolves around the developing connection between Ryou Amakusa, a good-looking womanizer in his late 20s, and Ichika Arima, a 17-year-old normal high school girl. They met when Ichika saved Ryou from falling down the stairs. After realizing that Ichika has a no-nonsense, down-to-earth personality, Ryou falls in love with her, much to the girl’s discomfort.

The anime premiered on the streaming sites on March 29, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Koi to Yobu ni wa Episode 5 Release Date

‘Koi to Yobu ni wa’ episode 5, titled ‘Pilgrimage,’ is set to premiere on streaming sites on April 26, 2021. The episodes are streaming on digital platforms a week ahead of their official airing on Japanese TV channels AT-X, Tokyo MX, UHB, MRT, GTV, GYT, and BS Fuji. Studio Nomad developed the series, with Shunsuke Saitou serving as the producer. Naomi Nakayama helmed the directorial team, while Yuuko Kakihara was the primary scriptwriter. Hiroaki Tsutsumi composed the music, and Mariko Fujita designed the characters and led the animation team. ACE COLLECTION sang the opening theme “Monochrome City,” and Maruritoryuuga performed the ending theme “Rinaria.”

Where to Watch Koi to Yobu ni wa Season 1 Online?

The viewers can catch ‘Koi to Yobu ni wa’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll. The episodes can also be watched on VRV. Amazon Prime is streaming the series in Japan.

Koi to Yobu ni wa Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 4, Ichika, Ryo, Satsuki, and Ruri discuss the types of men they like, and Ichika uncomfortably describes someone exactly opposite of Ryou. Satsuki notes that the person Ichika just described actually resembles Tamaru, making her friend feel embarrassed. At Ryou’s workplace, rumors spread like wildfire that he is dating an older teacher after one of his female colleagues overhears him talking to Ichika about school.

At their school, Tamaru helps Ichika carry easels down to the school’s storage. Evidently, his encounter with Ryou has left an impression on him. He asks both Ichika and Ryo about what is going on between Ichika and Ryou. It is Ryo who gives him a satisfactory answer and warns him about her brother.

As Christmas approaches, Ryo helps both Ichika and Ryou get gifts for each other. They realize how much help she has been to them and decide to spend Christmas Eve with her. In episode 5, Ichika might travel to Okinawa for a visit to a religious site. She might meet someone of her age there and bond with him. Learning about this might make Ryou restless.

