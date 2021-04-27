Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Mogusu, ‘Koi to Yobu ni wa Kimochi Warui’ or ‘It’s Disgusting to Call This Love’ or simply ‘Koikimo’ is an age-gap romance anime show. It tells the story of Ryou Amakusa, a good-looking womanizer in his late 20s, and Ichika Arima, a 17-year-old normal high school girl, and the complex relationship that gradually develops between them. Ichika is extremely uncomfortable about the attention she receives from Ryou, but she realizes that he is not necessarily a bad person.

The anime premiered on the streaming sites on March 29, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Koi to Yobu ni wa Episode 6 Release Date

‘Koi to Yobu ni wa’ episode 6, titled ‘Unrequited Love,’ is set to premiere on streaming sites on May 3, 2021. The episodes are streaming on digital platforms a week before their official airing on Japanese TV channels AT-X, Tokyo MX, UHB, MRT, GTV, GYT, and BS Fuji. Studio Nomad developed the series, with Shunsuke Saitou serving as the producer. Naomi Nakayama helmed the directorial team, while Yuuko Kakihara was the primary scriptwriter. Hiroaki Tsutsumi composed the music, and Mariko Fujita designed the characters and led the animation team. ACE COLLECTION sang the opening theme “Monochrome City,” and Maruritoryuuga performed the ending theme “Rinaria.”

Where to Watch Koi to Yobu ni wa Season 1 Online?

The viewers can catch ‘Koi to Yobu ni wa’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll. The episodes can also be watched on VRV. Amazon Prime is streaming the series in Japan.

Koi to Yobu ni wa Episode 6 Spoilers

In episode 5, Ichika goes on a school trip to Okinawa. She and Rio discover that Masuda is also part of the trip as one of the photographers. At his work, Ryou accidentally collides with Arie Matsushima, one of his colleagues, and learns that she likes ‘Forward World’, especially the character Toho. The interaction leaves Arie pleasantly surprised, as she has never imagined that someone like Ryou would like ‘Forward World.’

Meanwhile, Ichiki gets separated from her friends while visiting a public aquarium and runs into Tamaru. Despite what he told Rio, Tamaru is clearly interested in her. After overhearing a phone conversation between Ichika and Ryou, he asks her to go on a pilgrimage with him. He takes her to the place where the ‘Forward World’ movie is set.

After returning home, Ichika meets up with Ryou at a mall to give him the gift she has gotten for him. They watch a remake of ‘Casablanca.’ As the film’s climactic scene appears on the screen, Ryou imagines himself as Rick, Ichika as Ilsa, and Tamaru as Victor. As Ryou suddenly grows pensive, Ichika observes that she has never seen this side of him before. Episode 6 might focus on Ryou’s insecurities about Tamaru. Rio might have already told him that Ichika and Tamaru have spent a day together, and Masuda likely confirmed this. Ryou and Arie might start regularly conversing about ‘Forward World.’

