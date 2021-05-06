Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Mogusu, ‘Koi to Yobu ni wa Kimochi Warui’ or ‘It’s Disgusting to Call This Love’ or simply ‘Koikimo’ is an age-gap romance anime that revolves around the complex relationship between high-school student Ichika Arima and 20-something womanizer Ryou Amakusa. After Ichika saves Ryou’s life by preventing him from falling down a flight of stairs, he develops an attraction towards her, much to her discomfort. But as the series progresses and Ichika learns more about Ryou, she decides that he is not entirely a terrible person. The anime premiered on the streaming sites on March 29, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Koi to Yobu ni wa Episode 7 Release Date

‘Koi to Yobu ni wa’ episode 7, titled ‘Love for Your Fave,’ is set to premiere on streaming sites on May 10, 2021. The episodes are streaming on digital platforms a week before their official airing on Japanese TV channels AT-X, Tokyo MX, UHB, MRT, GTV, GYT, and BS Fuji. Studio Nomad developed the series, with Shunsuke Saitou serving as the producer. Naomi Nakayama helmed the directorial team, while Yuuko Kakihara was the primary scriptwriter. Hiroaki Tsutsumi composed the music, and Mariko Fujita designed the characters and led the animation team. ACE COLLECTION sang the opening theme “Monochrome City,” and Maruritoryuuga performed the ending theme “Rinaria.”

Where to Watch Koi to Yobu ni wa Season 1 Online?

The viewers can catch ‘Koi to Yobu ni wa’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll. The episodes can also be watched on VRV. Amazon Prime is streaming the series in Japan.

Koi to Yobu ni wa Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 6, Matsushima visits a café after a meeting and runs into Ryou there, looking as impeccable as ever. However, she soon learns that he is not necessarily doing some work but rather sifting through the next season’s anime collection. As Matsushima seems to like the same things that Ichika likes, he asks for her opinion. Matsushima increasingly becomes interested in the rumors about the older teacher girlfriend during their conversation and decides to ask him about it. But before she can do that, he tells her that he has to leave. Undaunted, she asks him to join her and some of their colleagues for drinks next Friday.

Ryo spends a night at Ichika’s home. The two friends speak about many things, including the relationship between her and Ryou’s father and Ryou. Tamaru demonstrates his incredible soccer skills at school, earning new admirers, who begin to tease Ichika. After Tamaru’s match, Ichika goes to cheer for her friends in a basketball game. In the meantime, Tamaru’s team loses in the finals of the competition.

Being out with his colleagues, Ryou genuinely seems to enjoy himself. Matsushima gets him alone and finally asks him the question that she has been meaning to. Ryou tells her that the rumors are just that, rumors. He has no idea how the news spread, but he isn’t dating an older teacher. He then admits that he does have a crush on someone. Matsushima seems to have become romantically attracted toward Ryou. After hearing about his crush, she thinks that she might still have a chance. In episode 7, Ichika’s love for anime and manga might take center stage. She might learn how Ryou ardently reads manga and watches anime so he can know more about her.

