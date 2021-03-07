‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ or ‘So I’m a Spider, So What?’ is one of the new isekai fantasy anime shows that came out this winter. It is the animated adaptation of a Japanese light novel series written by Okina Baba and illustrated by Tsukasa Kiryu. The story revolves around an unnamed protagonist (fans have named her “Kumoko”) who gets reincarnated in an alternate world as a dungeon spider. She quickly discovers that this new world functions like a video game, and if she wants to survive, she needs to level up, and if she wants to level up, she needs to kill. The anime premiered on January 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Kumo desu ga, Nani ka Episode 10 Release Date

‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ episode 10, titled ‘Who Is This, Geezer?’, is set to premiere on March 12, 2021. Millepensee Studios developed the anime. Jōtarō Ishigami produced it, with Shin Itagaki serving as the director and Okina Baba and Yūichirō Momose as the writers. Shūji Katayama composed the music, and Kii Tanaka handled the character designs. Riko Azuna performed the opening theme for the show, “Keep Weaving Your Spider Way.” Aoi Yūki sang the ending theme track, “Do Your Best! Kumoko-san’s Theme.”

Where to Watch Kumo desu ga, Nani ka? Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch the series on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day of their airing in Japan on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS, SUN, and TVA. ‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ is available for viewers in Southeast Asia on Medialink’s Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel and Bilibili. Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions are also available on Crunchyroll. In Japan, the episodes can be watched on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Kumo desu ga, Nani ka Episode 10 Spoilers

In episode 9, Schlain is exuberant that his brother, the hero Julius, has returned to the Kingdom of Analeit after being gone for so long. Julius and his companion Hyrince tell Schlain about their journey, with Julius showing his younger brother the scarf their mother made out of Taratect silk. Before leaving, Julius promises that he will visit again soon.

In the Great Elroe Labyrinth, Kumoko saves herself by using a projection and eventually wins the toughest battle of her life yet against the fire dragon. As the dragon perishes, their deity Güliedistodiez is alerted. More curious than angry, he teleports to the dungeon. His attempt to communicate with Kumoko fails when he discovers that they speak different languages. This is when a phone drops out of nowhere. Güliedistodiez picks it up, and it’s the self-proclaimed evil goddess D on the other end. D tells Güliedistodiez that he must not interfere in Kumoko’s life. Exasperated, he leaves. D subsequently speaks to Kumoko, informing her that she has been watching the spider since her reincarnation and finds her (Kumoko’s) performance in the new world highly entertaining.

Elsewhere, the Demon Lord holds a meeting with her subordinates and orders Julius’s death. At the academy, Schlain hears the administrator’s voice, informing him that he is the new hero. He begins screaming the moment he figures out that his brother is dead. In episode 10, Schlain might have to accept his new responsibilities. Kumoko might continue to climb the levels.

