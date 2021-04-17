Developed from a Japanese light novel series written by Okina Baba and illustrated by Tsukasa Kiryu, ‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ or ‘So I’m a Spider, So What?’ is an isekai fantasy anime show. It tells the story of a protagonist (fandom named her “Kumoko”) who is reborn in an alternate world as a dungeon spider. She soon discovers the brutal rules that govern the cruel and violent world and learns to accept her new circumstances. In time, she becomes an incredibly powerful entity. The anime premiered on January 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Kumo desu ga, Nani ka Episode 15 Release Date

‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ episode 15, titled ‘Did Mother, Send These Annoying Puppet Spiders?’, is set to premiere on April 23, 2021, on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS, SUN, and TVA. Millepensee Studios developed the anime. Jōtarō Ishigami produced it, with Shin Itagaki serving as the director and Okina Baba and Yūichirō Momose as the writers. Shūji Katayama composed the music, and Kii Tanaka handled the character designs. The first 12 episodes have Riko Azuna’s “Keep Weaving Your Spider Way” as the opening theme and Aoi Yūki’s “Do Your Best! Kumoko-san’s Theme” as the ending theme. The other 12 episodes have Konomi Suzuki’s “Bursty Greedy Spider” as the opening theme and Watashi / Kumoko’s (Aoi Yuuki) “Genjitsu Totsugeki Hierarchy” as the ending theme.

Where to Watch Kumo desu ga, Nani ka? Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch the series on Crunchyroll and VRV with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day of their airing in Japan. ‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ is available for viewers in Southeast Asia on Medialink’s Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel and Bilibili. Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions are also available on Crunchyroll. In Japan, the episodes can be watched on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles. On February 19, 2021, English, French, German, Portuguese, Spanish, and Russian dubbed versions of the episodes started streaming on Crunchyroll.

Kumo desu ga, Nani ka Episode 15 Spoilers

In episode 14, Kumoko saves a young Sophia and her parents from bandits and elves. In the present time, a brainwashed Sue kills King Meiges and blames it on Shun. Soon, the palace is overrun by rebels and enemies, led by Hugo, Cylis, and Sophia. Filimøs and Hyrince arrive and rescue Shun. While escaping, Shun runs into a brainwashed Katia, who nearly kills him. After momentarily coming to her senses, she stabs herself, but Shun manages to save her with his healing powers.

Sophia catches up to them and reveals that she is one of the reincarnations. She easily defeats Filimøs, while a mysterious hooded figure attacks Shun. This is when Feirune arrives and rescues them. The episode ends as Sophia speaks with the Demon Lord, telling her that everything went according to the plan. In episode 16, the identity of the hooded figure might be revealed. Shun’s naivety might cause further problems for his allies.

