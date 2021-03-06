Based on a light novel series written by Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrated by Shinichirou Otsuka, ‘‘Re: Zero − Starting Life in Another World’ or ‘Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu’ is an isekai fantasy anime that follows Subaru Natsuki, who gets transported to an alternate magical world. He discovers that the only power he has reverts time whenever he dies, allowing him to start everything from zero again. Season 2 of ‘Re: Zero’ premiered on January 6, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Re: Zero Season 2 Episode 23 Release Date

‘Re: Zero’ Season 2 episode 23 is set to premiere on March 10, 2021. White Fox Studios produced the series. Masaharu Watanabe and Masahiro Yokotani served as the director and writer, respectively. Mayu Maeshima performed the opening theme track “Long Shot” in cour 2 of the second season, and nonoc performed the ending theme track “Believe in You.”

Where to Watch Re: Zero Season 2 Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu’ with English dubbing on Crunchyroll. The series is also available on Funimation. Viewers in Japan can catch the anime on TV Tokyo or one of its affiliated channels. Season 1 and part 1 of season 2 are also available on Netflix Japan. The Russian, Spanish, and Portuguese dubbed versions of season 1 can be viewed on Crunchyroll.

Re: Zero Season 2 Episode 23 Spoilers

In episode 22, Garfiel fights Elsa and tells his sister that Subaru is counting on her to do her part. Meanwhile, Subaru goes to speak to Beatrice. He asks her to come with him, but she says that she is safe in the Great Spirit’s hidden library. Subaru reveals to her that Roswaal has told Elsa how to enter there. Beatrice subsequently becomes resigned to her impending death, saying that if it was written in Roswaal’s Tome of Wisdom, then it is unavoidable. Subaru urges her to forget about the promises she made to Echidna 400 years ago and actively built a future herself. When he seems to be finally getting through to her, he declines to be the person to lead her, which prompts Beatrice to throw him out before he can explain himself.

Subaru later finds Otto and Petra. The three of them then run into Frederica, who is carrying an unconscious Rem. When Meili arrives, Frederica steps up to fight her. The others try to get to Roswaal’s room, hoping to find a secret passage that will lead them outside. But their plan gets thwarted when Guiltylowe, the demon beast, shows up.

Emilia undergoes the second phase of her trial at the ruin, where she confronts an alternate present where Fortuna is still alive, and they and Geuse go on a picnic together. After she completes the phase and comes out, Emilia discovers that the villagers and demi-humans are there to encourage her. The episode ends as Emilia goes into the ruin again to complete the third phase of the trial. In episode 23, Emilia might encounter a disaster that is yet to occur as part of her trial.

