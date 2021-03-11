Developed from a light novel series written by Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrated by Shinichirou Otsuka, ‘Re: Zero − Starting Life in Another World’ or ‘Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu’ is an isekai fantasy anime. It tells the story of Subaru Natsuki, who gets transported to an alternate magical world. Although he initially hopes that he has gained magical abilities because of the transportation, he discovers that the only power he now has allows him to be revived every time after his death. Season 2 of ‘Re: Zero’ premiered on January 6, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Re: Zero Season 2 Episode 24 Release Date

‘Re: Zero’ Season 2 episode 24 is set to premiere on March 17, 2021. White Fox Studios produced the series. Masaharu Watanabe and Masahiro Yokotani served as the director and writer, respectively. Mayu Maeshima performed the opening theme track “Long Shot” in cour 2 of the second season, and nonoc performed the ending theme track “Believe in You.”

Where to Watch Re: Zero Season 2 Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu’ with English dubbing on Crunchyroll. The series is also available on Funimation. Viewers in Japan can catch the anime on TV Tokyo or one of its affiliated channels. Season 1 and part 1 of season 2 are also available on Netflix Japan. The Russian, Spanish, and Portuguese dubbed versions of season 1 can be viewed on Crunchyroll.

Re: Zero Season 2 Episode 24 Spoilers

In episode 23, Garfiel and Elsa continue to fight. Garfiel’s ferociousness deeply impresses Elsa, who taunts him by asking if he is busy with her, who is protecting Subaru and others from the demon beasts. In response, Garfiel declares that Subaru is capable of protecting himself. Meanwhile, Subaru, Otto, and Petra run for their lives from one of the demon beasts. After Subaru lures it in, Otto and Petra throw oil at it. The fire from the candles in the room subsequently spread to the beast, incinerating it. Subaru then hands an unconscious Rem over to Otto and tells him to get her and Petra out through the secret passageway while he goes to speak to Beatrice once more.

Garfiel mortally wounds Elsa multiple times, but because of her immortality, those injuries are rapidly healed. Garfiel concludes that Elsa must be a vampire. When Meili Portroute tries to intervene on Elsa’s behalf, Frederica arrives to protect her brother. Ultimately, Garfiel kills Elsa by squashing her under the body of a demon beast.

Meanwhile, during her third and final trial, Emilia meets Minerva. After successfully finishing the trials, Emilia gains access to Echidna’s burial chamber. She proceeds to break the spell that was holding the barrier together. But when she comes out of the ruin, she discovers that a blizzard has replaced the warm summer weather. Elsewhere, Ram and Puck confront Roswaal. The episode ends as Ram burns Roswaal’s copy of the Book of Wisdom. In episode 24, Subaru might convince Beatrice to leave the library with him.

