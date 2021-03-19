Based on a light novel series written by Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrated by Shinichirou Otsuka, ‘Re: Zero − Starting Life in Another World’ or ‘Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu’ is an isekai fantasy anime that tells the story of Subaru Natsuki, a Japanese young man who gets transported to a magical world. He soon realizes that he now has the ability that allows him to revert time and resurrect whenever he is killed. Season 2 of ‘Re: Zero’ premiered on January 6, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Re: Zero Season 2 Episode 25 Release Date

‘Re: Zero’ Season 2 episode 25, titled ‘Under the Moon, A Crazy Step,’ is set to premiere on March 24, 2021. It will be the final episode of the season. White Fox Studios produced the series. Masaharu Watanabe and Masahiro Yokotani served as the director and writer, respectively. Mayu Maeshima performed the opening theme track “Long Shot” in cour 2 of the second season, and nonoc performed the ending theme track “Believe in You.”

Where to Watch Re: Zero Season 2 Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu’ with English dubbing on Crunchyroll. The series is also available on Funimation. Viewers in Japan can catch the anime on TV Tokyo or one of its affiliated channels. Season 1 and part 1 of season 2 are also available on Netflix Japan. The Russian, Spanish, and Portuguese dubbed versions of season 1 can be viewed on Crunchyroll.

Re: Zero Season 2 Episode 25 Spoilers

In episode 24, Emilia comes out of the ruin to discover a blizzard is raging outside. She learns from the residents of the sanctuary that Puck has saved them. She asks them to take shelter in the ruin and goes to look for what has caused the blizzard. She comes across the Ryuzu clones and witnesses Shima merging herself with the original Ryuzu Meyer. Suddenly, there is a blinding light, and Ryuzu’s chamber and Shima disappear.

When Emilia and the clones encounter Roswaal and Ram, Emilia tries to speak to them before realizing that Roswaal is healing Ram. The clones take them away, but Emilia remains where she is to fight the Great Rabbit horde that has suddenly appeared. Meanwhile, Subaru makes it back to Beatrice’s library once more and tries to convince her to leave with him. He tells her that while he may not be the person for whom she has been waiting, he will not leave without her. As the mansion burns down around them and cracks start to appear even in the magical library, he holds his hand out and asks her to come with him.

Outside, Otto, Petra, and the others watch as Beatrice turns herself and Subaru into a spear of light and leaves the burning building. They land beside Emilia and get ready to fight the rabbit horde. In episode 25, Subaru, Emilia, and their friends might defeat the horde to ensure the villagers’ safety. As his copy of the Book of Wisdom has been burned, Roswaal might finally give up on his obsession about bringing back Echidna.

