Based on a Japanese fantasy light novel series written by Rui Tsukiyo and illustrated by Shiokonbu, ‘Redo of Healer’ is a grimdark adult fantasy anime that tells the story of Keyaru or Keyarga, a healing hero, who is also known by the moniker “Hero of Recovery.” After enduring unspeakable horror and torture in the hands of people who are supposed to be his friends, Keyarga embarks on a brutal path of vengeance. The series premiered on January 13, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Redo of Healer Episode 10 Release Date

‘Redo of Healer’ episode 10, ‘The Healer Takes Revenge for a Meal!’, is slated to premiere on March 17, 2021, on Tokyo MX and its affiliated channels. TNK Studios produced the series. Takuya Asaoka directed the anime, with Kazuyuki Fudeyasu serving as the main scriptwriter. Akiya Suzuki, Johannes Nilsson (Team-MAX), and Kenji Fujisawa composed the music, and Junji Goto handled the character designs. Minami Kuribayashi sang the opening theme track “Cruel Dreams and Sleep,” and ARCANA PROJECT sang the ending theme track “If You Can Change the World in a Dream.”

Three versions of the anime have been made: a censored broadcast version, a streaming-exclusive “Redo” version, and an uncensored “Complete Recovery” version. Most of the networks airing the series are showing the broadcast version. Only AT-X is airing the complete recovery version at a 4 a.m. timeslot.

Where to Watch Redo of Healer Season 1 Online?

The episodes of ‘Redo of Healer’ are available for streaming on HIDIVE with English (North America, the British Isles, Scandinavia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and Australia), Spanish (Latin America and Spain), Danish (Denmark and Faroe Islands), Swedish (Sweden) and Portuguese (Brazil and Portugal) subtitles on the day of their airing in Japan. In Southeast Asia, the anime streams on Bilibili.

Redo of Healer Episode 10 Spoilers

In episode 9, Keyarga teases Eve about her reaction on the previous night when she saw him with the other two girls. Later, during a conversation with Eve, Keyarga iterates his plan to kill the current Demon Lord and replace him with her. She tells Keyarga about the trial that she can undergo to gain control over demons, and Keyarga promises that he will help her with them.

Although Keyarga changes his face before leaving his room the next time, a member of the demon group pursuing Eve recognizes him because of his scent and attacks him. Keyarga defeats the assailant and decides to take revenge on the other members of the group for destroying the inn. Later in the night, he and Setsuna visit the demon camp. Using a particular aphrodisiac, Keyarga turns their beast into a violent raging monster. After subduing the group, he learns that they are the only demon unit in the town looking for Eve.

While purchasing a magic staff for Freia, Keyarga makes a deal with a local merchant and earns back half of the money by using his powers to improve the quality of the items that the merchant sells. The episode ends with Norn’s arrival in the town. As Keyarga watches the Jioral soldiers from a distance, he spots that the Sword Hero Blade is among them. In episode 10, Keyarga might seek retribution from Blade.

Read More: Best Fantasy Anime of All Time