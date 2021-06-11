Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Hiroyuki Takei, ‘Shaman King’ or ‘Shāman Kingu’ is a supernatural adventure shounen anime. The story follows You Asakura, an easy-going young man and shaman who aspires to win the Shaman King tournament and claim the title for himself. Helping him in this quest are Amidamaru, the legendary samurai who serves as his guardian spirit; Anna Kyouyama, his fiancée, and his friend Manta. This is the second TV anime adaptation of Takei’s work after the Studio Xebec series that aired for 64 episodes between July 4, 2001, and September 25, 2002. The 2021 adaptation is set to cover all 35 volumes of the new complete edition of the manga series. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the reboot.

Shaman King Episode 12 Release Date

‘Shaman King’ episode 12, titled ‘Ren vs. En The End of the Tao,’ is slated to release on June 17, 2021, on TV Tokyo, TVO, TVA, TSC, TVh, TVQ, and BS TV Tokyo. Most members of the 2001 series cast reprised their roles in the 2021 anime. Studio Bridge produced the series, with Jouji Furuta serving as the director and Shouji Yonemura as the main scriptwriter. Yuki Hayashi created the music for the anime, while Satohiko Sano designed the characters. As with the 2001 series, Megumi Hayashibara sang both the opening and ending themes for the 2021 reboot. They are “Soul Salvation” and “#Boku no Yubisaki,” respectively.

Where to Watch Shaman King Season 1 Online?

‘Shaman King’ reboot episodes will be available on Netflix at a later date.

Shaman King Episode 12 Spoilers

In episode 11, Ren goes back home and faces an army of Jiang Shi. He easily carves his way through them. As he is about to enter the house, his father comes out and overpowers him and Bason. Yuuan Tao reveals that he has imprisoned his daughter for disobeying him and instructs Ren to focus on victory rather than what is right. An infuriated Ren tries to attack Yuuan, but his powers prove to be no match for the older man.

Later Bason visits You and his friends and pleads them for their help, informing them that Ren and Jun are being tortured. Meanwhile, in the Tao family dungeon, Ren tells his sister that their father’s power has a secret, and they have to know it if they want to defeat him. As You and his friends enter the Tao family’s territory, Yuuan unleashes the elite Gohukuseitai Jiang Shi. During the confrontation, Horohoro and Ryu unveil their new ultimate moves and easily defeat the Gohukuseitai. This gives You the opportunity to go and rescue Ren and Jun. The episode ends as Ren goes to confront his father, and You accompanies him.

In episode 12, Ren and You might struggle against the leader of Jiang Shi, who will likely turn out to be Shamon. Jun might save them with Pyron’s help. The group might later face a colossal version of Ren’s father, which is probably an Over Soul.

Read More: Best Action Anime of All Time