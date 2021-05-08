Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Hiroyuki Takei, ‘Shaman King’ or ‘Shāman Kingu’ is a supernatural adventure shounen anime that revolves around You Asakura, a young shaman who aspires to become the Shaman King. The title will grant him the ability to interact with the Great Spirit and the power to change the world for the better. In his pursuit, he is helped by his fiancée, Anna Kyoyama, an extremely talented and powerful itako or traditional Japanese shaman. In the course of the series, You finds other allies and supports, including Manta, Ryu, Horohoro, and Faust VIII. his is the second TV anime adaptation of Takei’s work after the Studio Xebec series that aired for 64 episodes between July 4, 2001, and September 25, 2002. The 2021 adaptation is set to cover all 35 volumes of the new complete edition of the manga series. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the reboot.

Shaman King Episode 7 Release Date

‘Shaman King’ episode 7, titled ‘Such Courage,’ is slated to release on May 13, 2021, on TV Tokyo, TVO, TVA, TSC, TVh, TVQ, and BS TV Tokyo. Most members of the 2001 series cast reprised their roles in the 2021 anime. Studio Bridge produced the series, with Jouji Furuta serving as the director and Shouji Yonemura as the main scriptwriter. Yuki Hayashi created the music for the anime, while Satohiko Sano designed the characters. As with the 2001 series, Megumi Hayashibara sang both the opening and ending themes for the 2021 reboot. They are “Soul Salvation” and “#Boku no Yubisaki,” respectively.

Where to Watch Shaman King Season 1 Online?

‘Shaman King’ reboot episodes will be available on Netflix at a later date.

Shaman King Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 6, Silva of the Patch Tribe learns that his colleague, Chrom, has been killed while testing Tao Ren. Disturbed by this, Silva questions the omniscience of the Great Spirit. Big Chief of the Patch Tribe contacts him and tells him that while the Great Spirit is all-knowing, he is not a prophet.

Meanwhile, You prepares for his match and arrives at the Sunshine 60 building in Ikebukuro. His first official opponent is revealed to be Horohoro of the Ainu Tribe. Horohoro introduces his guardian spirit, the Koropokkuru Kororo, and declares his dream is to create a huge Butterbur field. This makes You emotional, and he even considers dropping out of the competition until Anna reminds him of his own dream.

Horohoro causes a massive avalanche, but You ultimately wins their match. Afterward, Horohoro celebrates You’s victory with the latter and his friends. Pirica, Horohoro’s younger sister, arrives and takes him away, claiming that he needs to train. In episode 7, You might fight Johann Faust VIII. Ryu might have an epiphany. Anna and Silva might bond.

