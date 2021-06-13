Developed as part of the Gridman Universe, along with the 2018 release ‘SSSS Gridman,’ ‘SSSS Dynazenon’ is a mecha science fiction anime. The respective worlds of Yomogi, Yume, Koyomi, and Chise forever change when Gauma walks into their lives and turns them into pilots of the kaiju-fighting robot Dynazenon. The series premiered on April 2, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

SSSS Dynazenon Episode 12 Release Date

‘SSSS Dynazenon’ episode 12 is set to premiere on June 18, 2021, on Tokyo MX, BS11, and MBS. It will be the final episode of the season. Tsuburaya Productions developed the anime as a collaborative project with Studio Trigger. The latter company also developed the 2018 anime. Yoshiki Usa produced the series, with Akira Amemiya serving as the primary director and Keiichi Hasegawa as the primary writer. Shirou Sagisu provided the music, and Masaru Sakamoto designed the characters. Tsuyoshi Nonaka created the design for the eponymous mecha.

Takara Tomy, or simply Tomy, an entertainment merchandise company that was part of the production of the 1993–94 tokusatsu series ‘Gridman the Hyper Agent,’ is also involved with ‘SSSS Dynazenon.’ Masayoshi Ooishi sang the opening theme “Imperfect,” while Maaya Uchida performed the ending theme “Strobe Memory.”

Where to Watch SSSS Dynazenon Season 1 online?

Viewers in the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK can watch ‘SSSS Dynazenon’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions can also be viewed on the streaming site. The viewers in Australia and New Zealand can catch the English subtitled versions on AnimeLab. In Japan, Netflix Japan is streaming the episodes.

SSSS Dynazenon Episode 12 Spoilers

In episode 11, the Eugenicists discover that Kaiju aren’t manifesting any longer and deduce that all the seeds are likely gone. The four of them go their separate ways. Meanwhile, Koyomi begins searching for a job, and Chise decides to give school another try but stops before entering the premises. Knight and the Second come to see her. They inform her they will soon leave the world and take Goldburn with them. Meanwhile, Gauma starts to feel something is wrong with him. He candidly speaks to Yomogi and Yume about the princess he once loved.

Since meeting her sister inside that Kaiju, Yume has begun her journey of healing. She smiles more and becomes more sociable. She asks Yomogi to accompany her to her sister’s grave. On their way back, Yomogi asks Yume out. But before she can answer, Sizumu appears out of nowhere and attacks them. Gauma, who has been following Yomogi and Yume as he was afraid that something like this might happen, saves them and gets hurt himself.

Sizumu reveals to Gauma that he is dying because of his revival as a human. Knight arrives and tries to attack the Eugenicist, but the latter reveals that he has a kaiju inside him and unleashes it. Knight tries to fight it by merging with Goldburn but is defeated. In episode 12, Koyomi might get there, and the four heroes might transform into Dynazenon one last time to defeat Sizumu.

