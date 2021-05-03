Developed as part of Gridman Universe, along with the 2018 release ‘SSSS Gridman,’ ‘SSSS Dynazenon’ is a mecha science fiction anime show. It tells the story of Gauma, a kaiju user, who discovers one day that he can’t control kaijus any longer. With the help of four seemingly ordinary individuals, he subsequently begins piloting a colossal robot named Dynazenon to fight monsters and those who control them. The series premiered on April 2, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

SSSS Dynazenon Episode 6 Release Date

‘SSSS Dynazenon’ episode 6, titled ‘What is This Sadness?’, is set to premiere on MAY 7, 2021, on Tokyo MX, BS11, and MBS. Tsuburaya Productions developed the anime as a collaborative project with Studio Trigger. The latter company also developed the 2018 anime. Yoshiki Usa produced the series, with Akira Amemiya serving as the primary director and Keiichi Hasegawa as the primary writer. Shirou Sagisu provided the music, and Masaru Sakamoto designed the characters. Tsuyoshi Nonaka created the design for the eponymous mecha.

Takara Tomy, or simply Tomy, an entertainment merchandise company that was part of the production of the 1993–94 tokusatsu series ‘Gridman the Hyper Agent,’ is also involved with ‘SSSS Dynazenon.’ Masayoshi Ooishi sang the opening theme “Imperfect,” while Maaya Uchida performed the ending theme “Strobe Memory.”

Where to Watch SSSS Dynazenon Season 1 online?

Viewers in the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK can watch ‘SSSS Dynazenon’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions of the episodes will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions can also be viewed on the streaming site. The viewers in Australia and New Zealand can catch the English subtitled versions on AnimeLab. In Japan, Netflix Japan is streaming the episodes.

SSSS Dynazenon Episode 6 Spoilers

In episode 5, Chise makes rapid progress as a pilot and soon starts performing innovative maneuvers. On her suggestion, Yomogi and Koyomi try combining Dynasoldier and Dynastriker into Dynasoldier Striker. However, it soon loses balance as its upper portion is too heavy. Yomogi accompanies Yume to meet Urita, who lets them watch the video he has of Kano but admits he never really interacted with her. While watching the video, Yume can’t help but note that her sister is smiling so much.

Koyomi meets Inamoto for lunch, and the former wonders why Inamoto is here with him when she is married. At school, Sizumu continues to interact with Yomogi and Yume. Chise wins tickers for the Tokyo Beach Land water park and asks all members of the Dynazenon crew to join her. Yume asks Sizumu to accompany them to the park. Gauma tries to capture Sizumu the entire time but fails. This is when a kaiju shows up, and Sizmuru takes control. Yomogi and Koyomi work together to create the Dynasoldier Striker. The team ultimately defeats the kaiju and saves the world.

Later, Yomogi and Yume talk to the former vice president of the Chorus Club, learning about the rumors of Kano’s suicide. In episode 6, Yume might learn more things about her sister. The Kaiju Eugenicists might continue to call upon various kaijus.

