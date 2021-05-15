Developed as part of the Gridman Universe, along with the 2018 release ‘SSSS Gridman,’ ‘SSSS Dynazenon’ is a mecha science fiction anime that follows a group of five individuals who pilot the eponymous colossal robot. Their main duty is to protect the world from kaiju attacks and defeat the rival group members who have the power to control the monsters. The series premiered on April 2, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

SSSS Dynazenon Episode 8 Release Date

‘SSSS Dynazenon’ episode 8 is set to premiere on May 21, 2021, on Tokyo MX, BS11, and MBS. Tsuburaya Productions developed the anime as a collaborative project with Studio Trigger. The latter company also developed the 2018 anime. Yoshiki Usa produced the series, with Akira Amemiya serving as the primary director and Keiichi Hasegawa as the primary writer. Shirou Sagisu provided the music, and Masaru Sakamoto designed the characters. Tsuyoshi Nonaka created the design for the eponymous mecha.

Takara Tomy, or simply Tomy, an entertainment merchandise company that was part of the production of the 1993–94 tokusatsu series ‘Gridman the Hyper Agent,’ is also involved with ‘SSSS Dynazenon.’ Masayoshi Ooishi sang the opening theme “Imperfect,” while Maaya Uchida performed the ending theme “Strobe Memory.”

Where to Watch SSSS Dynazenon Season 1 online?

Viewers in the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK can watch ‘SSSS Dynazenon’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions can also be viewed on the streaming site. The viewers in Australia and New Zealand can catch the English subtitled versions on AnimeLab. In Japan, Netflix Japan is streaming the episodes.

SSSS Dynazenon Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 7, Gridman joins the battle and forces the eugenicists to retreat. He then turns to Dynazenon and attacks it before realizing that it’s a robot. It is revealed that the Gridman is actually the Knight, who appears in several episodes of ‘SSSS Gridman.’ The Knight hasn’t come to this world alone but has Anosillus with him. At Anosillus’ suggestion, the Knight goes to meet Gauma and the other pilots. The first meeting between the two groups is awkward and almost antagonistic.

Soon after their battle against the kaiju, Koyomi spots Inamoto’s husband. Initially, Koyomi thinks that the other man is dead, but he discovers that’s not the case upon close inspection and takes him to a hospital. Overcoming the sudden frigidity in their relationship, Yomogi and Yume converse. The latter candidly speaks about her older sister, making Yomogi cry. The next time they fight the kaiju, the Gridman and Dynazenon teams work together to bring it down. In episode 8, the two teams of heroes might decide to continue working together. Their opponents, the eugenicists, are quickly gaining new abilities. The heroes need to find ways to level the field.

