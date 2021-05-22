Developed as part of the Gridman Universe, along with the 2018 release ‘SSSS Gridman,’ ‘SSSS Dynazenon’ is a mecha science fiction anime. The story follows the pilots of the eponymous robot and their enemies, the Eugenicists, people with the ability to use kaiju monsters. The series premiered on April 2, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

SSSS Dynazenon Episode 9 Release Date

‘SSSS Dynazenon’ episode 9 is set to premiere on May 28, 2021, on Tokyo MX, BS11, and MBS. Tsuburaya Productions developed the anime as a collaborative project with Studio Trigger. The latter company also developed the 2018 anime. Yoshiki Usa produced the series, with Akira Amemiya serving as the primary director and Keiichi Hasegawa as the primary writer. Shirou Sagisu provided the music, and Masaru Sakamoto designed the characters. Tsuyoshi Nonaka created the design for the eponymous mecha.

Takara Tomy, or simply Tomy, an entertainment merchandise company that was part of the production of the 1993–94 tokusatsu series ‘Gridman the Hyper Agent,’ is also involved with ‘SSSS Dynazenon.’ Masayoshi Ooishi sang the opening theme “Imperfect,” while Maaya Uchida performed the ending theme “Strobe Memory.”

Where to Watch SSSS Dynazenon Season 1 online?

Viewers in the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK can watch ‘SSSS Dynazenon’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions can also be viewed on the streaming site. The viewers in Australia and New Zealand can catch the English subtitled versions on AnimeLab. In Japan, Netflix Japan is streaming the episodes.

SSSS Dynazenon Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 8, a small kaiju begins to paint a variety of colors on everything around the city, including Gauma’s face. The pilots manage to capture it, but when Gauma tries to control it, he fails. Others also give it a try. While the rest fail, Yomogi feels a brief connection. However, he doesn’t reveal it to anyone. Meanwhile, the Eugenicists spend the entire day having fun, playing games, and watching films.

The kaiju later escapes and becomes much bigger. It attacks a building where Yume is trapped. Yomogi tries to control it again. This time he even finds its heart. But the sensation overwhelms him, and he is forced to pull back. The Kaiju stares right at Yomogi, making him feel conflicted about the fact that he is about to kill it. However, Yomogi soon realizes that Yume will die in the destruction that the kaiju is about to cause if he doesn’t. With Knight’s help, Yomogi destroys the kaiju. In episode 9, Yomogi might further explore his latent powers. Yume might finally hear back from Futaba Senda.