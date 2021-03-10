Along with its ridiculously long name, ‘Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town’ or ‘Tatoeba Rasuto Danjon Mae no Mura no Shōnen ga Joban no Machi de Kurasu Yō na Monogatari’ has plenty of other aspects to tickle your funny bone. Developed from a Japanese light novel series written by Toshio Satō and illustrated by Nao Watanuki, the anime revolves around Lloyd Belladonna, who has incredible physical and magical abilities, being born in the mythical village of Kunlun, but suffers from a severe lack of self-confidence. He relocates to the capital of the Kingdom of Azami in the hope of becoming a soldier. On January 4, 2021, the anime premiered on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, AbemaTV, and SUN. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Episode 11 Release Date

‘Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies’ Episode 11, titled ‘Suppose the Villain Starts Appearing on and off Like the Middle Part of a Movie?’, is set to release on March 15, 2021. Liden Films produced the anime, with migmi serving as the director and Deko Akao serving as the primary writer. Makoto Iino handled the character designs, and Michiru provided the music. Haruka Yamazaki’s “Suppose It’s the Magic of Courage” has been used as the opening theme of season 1 of the series, while the ending theme track is “I’mpossible?” by Luce Twinkle Wink.

Where to Watch Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Season 1 Online?

Episodes of the anime with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are available on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia) on the same day of their airing in Japan. Furthermore, the Portuguese subtitled version is available on Funimation, and Russian, German, and French subtitled versions are available on Wakanim.

In Japan, viewers can stream the episodes on U-Next. Muse Animation is simulcasting the English-subtitled episodes in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh, Laos, Myanmar, Nepal, Vietnam, Brunei, Cambodia, and Bhutan on their YouTube channel and certain Southeast Asian countries on Bilibili.

Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Episode 11 Spoilers

Episode 10 begins as Azami prepares for an exhibition match against Jiou Empire to demonstrate the current stable relationship between the two nations. Allan is forced to stay behind to serve as Azami’s champion while Lloyd, Marie, Selen, Riho, Phyllo, Choline, Chrome, and Alka make their way to Kunlun. Their main reason to go there is to get Vritra fixed, but some of the girls have other plans. Selen wants her marriage contract signed by Lloyd’s family, while Riho wants to see how much wealth she can acquire in the legendary village. As for Phyllo, she wants to learn martial arts from the villagers.

They meet Eug, the Dwarven resident of Kunlun in charge of the portal to the village, who joins the group. After arriving in Kunlun, Choline and Chrome visit Merthophan and are dejected when he tells them he is happy as a farmer and can’t return to the capital because he ultimately did commit treason. The visitors are stunned by the physical and magical abilities of the natives. Riho’s plan of finding rare items in Kunlun isn’t working out well. Selen discovers that her marriage contract papers are used to chase away a dragon. After a hard day of training, Phyllo learns that it is just basic lessons. Furthermore, Selen finds out that both Riho and Phyllo have managed to impress Lloyd’s family, unlike her.

Later in the evening, Eug and Alka privately converse about Shōma and Vritra, with Eug worrying about what would happen if Vritra’s memory returned. Meanwhile, Merthophan asks for Marie’s forgiveness for his past actions and reveals that he received a mysterious egg from a passing merchant. He gave the egg to the king, which caused the latter to be possessed by a Demon Lord. When he says that he recalls the merchant saying a particular phrase, Marie believes that she has heard it somewhere before. In episode 11, the capital might face a new threat in Lloyd’s absence.

