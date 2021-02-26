Developed from a Japanese light novel series written by Toshio Satō and illustrated by Nao Watanuki, ‘Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town’ or ‘Tatoeba Rasuto Danjon Mae no Mura no Shōnen ga Joban no Machi de Kurasu Yō na Monogatari’ is a fantasy anime that follows Lloyd Belladonna, a young man who doesn’t have any confidence in his abilities despite being immensely powerful. He relocates from his native village of Kunlun to the Kingdom of Azami’s capital, hoping to become a soldier. On January 4, 2021, the anime premiered on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, AbemaTV, and SUN. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Episode 9 Release Date

‘Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies’ Episode 9, titled ‘Suppose You Visited an Early Dungeon but Encountered Three Final Bosses?’, is set to release on March 1, 2021. Liden Films produced the anime, with migmi serving as the director and Deko Akao serving as the primary writer. Makoto Iino handled the character designs, and Michiru provided the music. Haruka Yamazaki’s “Suppose It’s the Magic of Courage” has been used as the opening theme of season 1 of the series, while the ending theme track is “I’mpossible?” by Luce Twinkle Wink.

Where to Watch Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Season 1 Online?

Episodes of the anime with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are available on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia) on the same day of their airing in Japan. Furthermore, the Portuguese subtitled version is available on Funimation, and Russian, German, and French subtitled versions are available on Wakanim.

In Japan, viewers can stream the episodes on U-Next. Muse Animation is simulcasting the English-subtitled episodes in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh, Laos, Myanmar, Nepal, Vietnam, Brunei, Cambodia, and Bhutan on their YouTube channel and certain Southeast Asian countries on Bilibili.

Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 8, Selen makes the best use of her “date” with Lloyd while he remains blissfully oblivious. Shoma arrives with crates of firebombs and tells Lloyd, Selen, and Riho that someone in the hotel has ordered them. There is something about Shoma that makes Riho deeply uneasy, but she dismisses it after learning that he is also from Kunlun.

Later, Alka and Marie show up at the hotel. Mena and Phyllo are also there, sent by the Kingdom of Azami to investigate the comatose incidents. When it is revealed that Threonine’s secretary is the one who has been infected by a treant, the entire group, except for Lloyd and Alka, fights him. Eventually, Lloyd arrives. Gaining enough confidence from his friends’ words, he defeats the mutated secretary. Meanwhile, Shoma has trapped Alka with a spell. Before leaving, he reveals that he has been working with the secretary. In episode 9, Lloyd might enter a dungeon and face powerful foes.

